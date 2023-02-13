Sarojini Naidu 144th Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts, Quotes, and messages

Today is the 144th birth anniversary of the Nightingale of India: Sarojini Naidu. Sarojini Naidu was born on February 13, 1879, in Hyderabad. She played a pivotal role in India's fight for independence from colonial rule as an advocate for civil liberties, women's suffrage, and anti-imperialist ideas. In addition to being a scientist, her father Aghoranth Chattopadhyaya also established the Nizam College in Hyderabad.
The Broken Wings, a collection of her poetry, was released in 1905. She played a significant role as an activist. Her writings and melodies had a lasting impression on India’s freedom movement. She was a notable warrior and poetess. Her role as a poet started at the age of 12. She was not only a freedom warrior; she also advocated for women's rights. Therefore, this day is popularly known as "National Women’s Day." Here are a few interesting facts about Sarojini Naidu.
The Indian National Congress elected Sarojini Naidu as its first female president in 1925.
A key figure in the creation of the Indian constitution, Naidu also served as the first Governor of the United Provinces (now Uttar Pradesh) from 1947 to 1949.
She played an instrumental role in the Civil Disobedience movement.
In 1942, she was detained for her participation in the Quit India movement.
Notable literary works: The Bird of Time: Songs of Life, Death and the Spring, The Broken Wing: Songs of Love, Muhammad Jinnah: An Ambassador of Unity, Feast of Youth, The Magic Tree, and The Wizard's Mask
Sarojini Naidu died in Lucknow on March 2, 1949.
We want deeper sincerity of motive, greater courage in speech, and earnestness in action.
“I say it is not your pride that you are a Madrasi, it is not your pride that you a brahmin, it is not your pride that you belong to south India, it is not your pride that you are a Hindu, that it is your pride that you are an Indian."
Oh, we want a new breed of men before India can be cleansed of her disease.
A sense of justice is one of the most wonderful ideals of Islam because as I read in the Qur'an I find those dynamic principles of life, not mystic but practical ethics for the daily conduct of life suited to the whole world.
When there is oppression, the only self-respecting thing is to rise and say this shall cease today, because my right is justice. If you are stronger, you have to help the weaker boy or girl both in play and in the work.
A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race.
To quench my longing, I bent myself low on the streams of the spirits of Peace that flow in that magical wood in the land of sleep.
