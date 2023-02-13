Sarojini Naidu 144th Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts, Quotes, and messages

Today is the 144th birth anniversary of the Nightingale of India: Sarojini Naidu. Sarojini Naidu was born on February 13, 1879, in Hyderabad. She played a pivotal role in India's fight for independence from colonial rule as an advocate for civil liberties, women's suffrage, and anti-imperialist ideas. In addition to being a scientist, her father Aghoranth Chattopadhyaya also established the Nizam College in Hyderabad.

The Broken Wings, a collection of her poetry, was released in 1905. She played a significant role as an activist. Her writings and melodies had a lasting impression on India’s freedom movement. She was a notable warrior and poetess. Her role as a poet started at the age of 12. She was not only a freedom warrior; she also advocated for women's rights. Therefore, this day is popularly known as "National Women’s Day." Here are a few interesting facts about Sarojini Naidu.