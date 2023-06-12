SEBA Releases HSLC Compartment Exams Schedule

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) on Monday has released the dates for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) compartmental examination 2023.
The compartmental exams will be held from July 4 to 8.
The candidates will be given five minutes extra time before exam to read the question paper.
According to notice released, “Five minutes extra time is allowed from 8:55 a.m to 9:00 a.m in the Morning shift and 1:25 p.m to 1:30 p.m in the Afternoon shift to read the Question Paper only. The Officer-in-Charge will arrange distribution of Question Papers accordingly.”
It may be mentioned that the results for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination under the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) were announced May 22. The total pass percentage in the state was recorded at 72.69 percent while the pass percentage in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district was recorded at 77.18 percent.
Around 4,15,324 candidates appeared in the board examination. Of the total, 94,913 students secured first division, 1,48,573 students got second division and 58,394 students got third division.
While 18,653 students received star marks, 8,517 students bagged distinction marks in the examinations.