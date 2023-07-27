Security categories in India: X, Y, Z, and Z+

Security categories in India: At some point, you may have encountered the terms "X," "Y," "Z," and "Z plus" security, on the news. These are simply levels of protection provided to certain individuals to shield them from anti-social elements. Each category corresponds to the number of personnel assigned to safeguard the individual, with personnel generally drawn from the NSG, SPG, CRPF, and ITBP. The breakdown of the personnel assigned to each security category is as follows: X provides a two-person security cover, Y provides an eleven-person cover, Z provides a twenty-two-person cover, and Z+ provides a fifty-five-person cover.

In case you're curious, only the commandos accompany VIPs for high-level security categories like Z plus, Z, and Y. The civil police officers assigned to the entourage are rotated frequently, depending on the state that the VIP is visiting. While the NSG, CRPF, and ITBP are all employed for varying security requirements, the NSG and SPG are reserved for critical security situations. Keep in mind that the SPG is the most costly security detail in India and provides the highest level of protection to the country's most vulnerable dignitaries.