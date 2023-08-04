Srimanta Shankardev Punya Tithi

As he traversed the landscape of India, Sankardev engaged in deep contemplation and introspection, seeking insights and inspiration that could enrich his spiritual beliefs and strengthen his commitment to social reform. His interactions with the people he encountered during his travels further deepened his empathy and compassion towards all beings, regardless of their caste, creed or socio-economic status. Through his journeys, Sankardev not only expanded his own spiritual horizons but also enriched the cultural and religious heritage of the Indian subcontinent.

One of his most notable contributions was the promotion of devotion, or bhakti, as a doctrine of salvation. He taught that faith, remembrance, and prayer were more important than sacrifices or idol worship, which were then being practiced by orthodox Hindus. He introduced a new form of bhakti called eka-sharana-naam-dhrama, which was based on four pillars - God, prayers, devotees, and mentor.

Sankardev's teachings emphasized that all devotees were equal in the eyes of God and that there should be no discrimination based on caste. This was a revolutionary idea at the time, and it was instrumental in transforming Assamese society into a more inclusive and equitable one.

Sankardev's legacy is truly remarkable, and his contributions to the cultural and religious history of India are significant. He was not just a saint or a religious figure, but also a visionary who introduced new art forms and ideas that continue to inspire and enrich the lives of people in Assam and beyond.