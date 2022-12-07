SSC CHSL notification 2022: Tentative schedule released for 4500 vacancies at ssc.nic.in

The SSC CHSL notification is out. Aspirants for government jobs have always been enthused about the SSC exams. It is extremely competitive and requires sincere and dedicated efforts to crack it. Nevertheless, lakhs of aspirants register for it every year. In SSC CHSL 2019-2020, almost 25 lakh candidates applied, and 10 lakh students appeared for it. This year, the organizing committee has announced a total of 4,500 job openings across India. If you are aiming to appear for SSC CHSL, here’s all the information you need:

SSC CHSL Notification 2022: When will the exam be held?

There's a high possibility that the SSC CHSL Tier-1 exams will be held between February and March 2023. Currently, nothing can be said about the dates for Tier 2 of the SSC CHSL exam.

SSC CHSL Notification 2022: Vacancy details

Posts available: 4500

Positions available:

Lower Divisional Clerk

Junior Secretariat Assistant

Data Entry Operators

SSC CHSL recruitment 2022: Age limit

Applicants must be between 18 and 27 as of January 1, 2022.

SSC CHSL recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

Candidates must have passed the 12th Standard or an equivalent test from a recognized board or university.

SSC CHSL Notification 2022: Application fees

The application cost for general and male candidates is ₹100.

Groups exempted from paying: Women from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM)

SSC CHSL Notification 2022 Examination Scheme:

The Computer based examination will be conducted in two tiers i.e. Tier 1 and Tier 2. The Tier-I Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions. For Parts II, III, and IV, the questions will be provided in both English and Hindi

Scheme for Tier 1: