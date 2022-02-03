Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Postponement of GATE Exam, 2022

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to postpone this year's Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic, pointing out that delaying the exams might lead to “chaos and uncertainty” among students.

GATE is an examination that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission to the master's programme and recruitment by some public sector companies.

Many students who are appearing for the GATE 2022 examination have been demanding the postponement of the exam for at least a month. Students and aspirants of GATE 2022 have taken to social media platforms and started an online petition for its deferment.

It was for a long time that the students have been communicating their issues regarding the GATE 2022 exam. A plea was filed in the Supreme Court regarding the postponement of GATE 2022 on Wednesday.

Before the filing of the plea in the apex court, students had been extremely vocal about their difficulties and the immediate need towards postponing GATE 2022 Exam. Hashtags like “#postponegate2022”, “#NO_GATE_IN_FEB” and “#delayGATE22” have been trending on Twitter at a great pace, especially since no response or comment has been given by IIT Kharagpur.

Students have also filed an online petition titled “Postpone GATE 2022 exam date due to COVID-19 3rd wave.” The petition has already received over 60 thousand signatures from students all over India.