Talatal Ghar in Assam: Know Its Architecture, History, Significance

Talatal Ghar: Architecture, History

This majestic structure boasts a distinctive Mughal architectural style, and its upper ground floor, popularly referred to as Kareng Ghar, was once used as a royal living palace by the Assam royalty. During the reign of Raja Swargdeo Rudra Singha, the successor of Swargadeo Rajeswar Singha, the top floors were added, transforming the Talatal Ghar into a magnificent and truly magnificent seven-story royal palace.

The fact that this magnificent monument was built entirely out of organic materials, including bricks and organic cement made out of a mixture of rice powder and duck eggs, is particularly interesting. What's even more impressive is how long-lasting this structure has been, standing strong and tall for centuries. It has truly stood the test of time.

Since Talatal Ghar was primarily constructed as an army base, it has two hidden tunnels: one that connects to the Garhgaon fortress, which is located 16 kilometers away, and another that connects to the nearby Dikhow stream. These were built as hiding chambers and escape routes for the king and his army. Tourists are allowed to visit the upper three levels of Talatal Ghar. The underground floors are closed to visitors.