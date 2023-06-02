Telangana Formation Day 2023: All about Telangana Formation Day

The people of Telangana attach great significance to Telangana Formation Day as they honor their cultural heritage on this momentous occasion. In order to commemorate the founding of their cherished state, residents of Telangana ardently participate in a variety of cultural activities that are painstakingly planned by the state administration. After all, this commemorative day marks the end of a difficult and drawn-out battle for a distinctive regional identity.

On July 1, 2013, the Congress Working Committee passed a resolution to form Telangana as a separate state. This decision was a response to the demand for a separate region by the Telugu people, who felt marginalized and ignored within the then-united Andhra Pradesh. The formation of Telangana was the result of a sustained Telangana movement that gained momentum over the years.

The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 bill was passed in Parliament in February 2014, which paved the way for the creation of the Telangana state. On March 1, 2014, the bill received the President of India's approval, and finally, on June 2, the state of Telangana was officially formed. This day symbolizes the victory of the Telangana movement and the aspirations of the Telugu people.

Telangana Formation Day is an occasion for the people of Telangana to reflect on their journey and celebrate their cultural heritage. It is a time to pay tribute to all those who participated in the struggle and made sacrifices for the cause. The day is filled with a sense of pride and joy as Telangana citizens come together to commemorate their achievements and reaffirm their commitment to the development and progress of the state. For them, it is a day to honor the past, celebrate the present, and look forward to a promising future filled with growth, prosperity, and harmony.