AdtU to Host 68th Technical Session of Assam Science Society & National Seminar

In a bid to foster innovation and scientific collaboration, the Faculty of Science at Assam down town University (AdtU) is set to host the prestigious 68th Technical Session of the Assam Science Society and National Seminar.
Partnering with the Assam Science Society and the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Science (AdtU), this symposium aims to spotlight “Recent Breakthroughs and Innovations in the Realm of Science and Technology”.
Scheduled for March 30th, 2024, this event promises a riveting exploration of cutting-edge developments in various scientific disciplines. From academia to industry, participants from any field of science and technology are invited to engage in insightful discussions and knowledge-sharing sessions.
Calling all researchers, academics, and tech enthusiasts! This symposium offers a golden opportunity to present your research findings either through oral presentations or posters. Abstract submissions are currently open until March 12th, 2024.
Don't miss out on this unparalleled platform to showcase your expertise and contribute to the advancement of science and technology. Submit your abstracts now at the provided link.