The beauty of Dawki: Here’s all you need to know about

Dawki, situated in the jaintia Hills is famed for its Umngot River, which flows crystal clear and is considered one of the cleanest rivers in India. Travellers from all over come to Dawki to experience the beauty of the river and enjoy a peaceful day out in nature. The town offers a perfect blend of natural beauty, local culture, and peaceful surroundings. A visit to Dawki will surely be a memorable experience that will leave you wanting more.

One of the main attractions of Dawki is the boat ride on the Umngot River. Visitors can sit back and relax while taking in the scenic surroundings and crystal clear waters. The river is so clear that the boats seem to be floating on air instead of water, making for a truly magical experience.

Besides the boat ride, there are many other sights and sounds to explore in Dawki. The town is surrounded by lush green forests, beautiful waterfalls, and stunning hills covered with pine trees. Visitors can take a leisurely walk around the town to soak in the local culture and interact with the friendly locals.

Dawki is not only a place for tourism but also an important trade hub between India and Bangladesh. The town is located on the border between the two countries, and it serves as a vital trading point for goods and services. Despite being a hub for trade, Dawki has managed to maintain its natural beauty and sustainable tourism.