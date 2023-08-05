The beauty of Dawki: Here’s all you need to know about

Dawki, situated in the jaintia Hills is famed for its Umngot River, which flows crystal clear and is considered one of the cleanest rivers in India. Travellers from all over come to Dawki to experience the beauty of the river and enjoy a peaceful day out in nature. The town offers a perfect blend of natural beauty, local culture, and peaceful surroundings. A visit to Dawki will surely be a memorable experience that will leave you wanting more.
One of the main attractions of Dawki is the boat ride on the Umngot River. Visitors can sit back and relax while taking in the scenic surroundings and crystal clear waters. The river is so clear that the boats seem to be floating on air instead of water, making for a truly magical experience.
Besides the boat ride, there are many other sights and sounds to explore in Dawki. The town is surrounded by lush green forests, beautiful waterfalls, and stunning hills covered with pine trees. Visitors can take a leisurely walk around the town to soak in the local culture and interact with the friendly locals.
Dawki is not only a place for tourism but also an important trade hub between India and Bangladesh. The town is located on the border between the two countries, and it serves as a vital trading point for goods and services. Despite being a hub for trade, Dawki has managed to maintain its natural beauty and sustainable tourism.
Dawki, being a year-round destination, can be visited any time of the year. However, winter months (November to February) are colder than summers and require warm clothing during nighttime. Dawki is located in the Jaintia Hills, which provides a beautiful green backdrop throughout the year. Shillong, a major tourist center, offers various accommodations for all budget sizes and is the preferred location for stay. The town provides scenic views of the Khasi and Jaintia Hills, making it an excellent vantage point for admiring Meghalayan landscapes. Boating on the Umngot river is a must-do activity when visiting Dawki. The town is also famous for its delicious oranges and local Meghalayan delicacies such as Jadoh, Dohneiihong, Makham-Bitchi, and Jhur Sideh. Dawki may not have many restaurants, but one can find dhabas along the route to Shillong that offer local cuisines. A perfect itinerary for Dawki would include taking a car ride from Shillong to Dawki, spending a day exploring the town's charm, and following it up with a trip to Khasi.
Dawki can be easily accessed by air, rail and road. The nearest airport is in Guwahati which has regular direct flights to major cities across India. From Guwahati, one can hire a cab to reach Dawki which is around 200 km away. Alternatively, a helicopter service is also available from Guwahati to Shillong, from where one can take a cab or bus to reach Dawki. The nearest railhead is also in Guwahati, from where one can hire a cab or catch public or private buses either direct to Dawki or till Shillong. Dawki is located just 90 km away from Shillong and the road leading to it passes through beautiful gorges, deep forests and rivulets. State buses as well as private buses operate between Dawki, Shillong and Guwahati, with regular services available from Bada Bazaar in Shillong or near Guwahati Railway Station in Guwahati. Traveling by road is an excellent way to explore the beautiful landscape of Meghalaya and reach Dawki.