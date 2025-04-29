Top 10 Largest Dams in India and Their Remarkable Contributions to the Nation

India is home to some of the largest and impactful dams in the world. These monumental structures not only showcase engineering brilliance but also serve as the backbone of the country's water management system. From ensuring irrigation for agriculture to generating electricity, controlling floods, and supplying drinking water, dams are a crucial part of India’s infrastructure and development story.

As the population grows and the demand for resources increases, dams have become essential to sustainably managing water and energy across various states. Let’s explore the ten largest dams in India by reservoir area and understand how each plays a pivotal role in regional and national development.

Top 1O Largest Dams in India

Hirakund Dam – Odisha’s Powerhouse

Standing tall on the Mahanadi River in Odisha, the Hirakund Dam is not just the largest in terms of area but also a lifeline for the region. Completed in 1957, it covers a massive 83,400 km². It significantly supports agriculture by irrigating vast tracts of land, generates hydroelectric power, and serves as a stronghold against seasonal floods, protecting numerous villages and farmlands.

Bansagar Dam – Boosting Agriculture in Madhya Pradesh

Constructed on the Sone River in 2006, the Bansagar Dam spans over 18,648 km². Its primary role is irrigation, playing a key role in sustaining farming communities. Additionally, it helps with flood management and supplies water for drinking purposes, supporting livelihoods across Madhya Pradesh and neighboring areas.

Indira Sagar Dam – Powering Central India

Located on the Narmada River, the Indira Sagar Dam holds the distinction of being India’s largest reservoir by volume, with a storage capacity of 12.2 cubic kilometers. Built in 2005, this dam is a significant source of hydroelectric power and also contributes to irrigation and potable water needs in central India.

Koyna Dam – Maharashtra’s Energy Giant

The Koyna Dam, built on the Koyna River in Maharashtra, plays a critical role in the state’s energy supply. Operational since 1964, it covers an area of over 891 km². This dam is primarily used for generating hydroelectric power but also supports irrigation and mitigates flood risks during the heavy monsoon season.

Idukki Dam – Kerala’s Scenic Lifeline

Tucked amidst the lush hills of Kerala, the Idukki Dam on the Periyar River is known not only for its utility but also for its scenic surroundings. Completed in 1973, this dam is a vital electricity provider for the state. It also supports local agriculture and tourism while aiding in water storage during drier months.

Srisailam Dam – Uniting Two States

Straddling the Krishna River along the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana border, the Srisailam Dam covers over 616 km². Since its completion in 1984, it has played a significant role in hydroelectric power generation and irrigation. Its reservoir ensures consistent water flow across both states and assists in flood control during monsoon surges.

Ukai Dam – Gujarat’s Agricultural Backbone

Built on the Tapti River, the Ukai Dam in Gujarat became operational in 1972. It spans 612 km² and primarily serves irrigation and power generation needs. The dam is a vital source of water during dry spells and plays a key role in flood management and local farming.

Sriram Sagar Dam – Telangana’s Water Guardian

Located on the Godavari River, the Sriram Sagar Dam covers an area of 450.82 km². Since 1977, it has ensured irrigation water for Telangana’s agricultural zones. The dam also supplies drinking water to nearby urban and rural areas and helps regulate water levels during periods of excessive rainfall.

Rihand Dam – Supporting the North

Commissioned in 1962, the Rihand Dam in Uttar Pradesh sits on the Rihand River. Covering an area of 450 km², it has primary purpose is hydroelectric power generation for the northern states. Additionally, it supports irrigation, supplies drinking water, and helps in flood mitigation efforts in the region.

Sardar Sarovar Dam – A Multistate Marvel

One of India’s most ambitious water projects, the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada River, was completed in 2017. Stretching across 375.33 km², it delivers water to the drought-prone regions of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. The dam also produces hydroelectric power and supports extensive irrigation systems, making it a symbol of large-scale, sustainable water management.

India’s largest dams are more than just impressive feats of engineering; they are lifelines for millions. These reservoirs power homes, irrigate fields, control floods, and supply water to parched areas. As climate challenges increase and water becomes more precious, the role of these dams in sustaining life and development becomes even more critical. Their continued maintenance and responsible management will determine how effectively India meets its future needs.