Upcoming movies of Rashmika Mandanna in 2023-2024

Rashmika Mandanna is a talented Indian actress who has taken the South Indian film industry by storm. Born on 5th April 1996 in Virajpet, a small town in Karnataka, Rashmika was always interested in acting and modeling from a young age. She started her career in the film industry in 2016 with the Kannada movie Kirik Party, which was a huge success at the box office.

After the success of Kirik Party, Rashmika went on to star in many other Kannada films like Anjani Putra, Chamak, and Yajamana. However, it was her role in the Telugu movie Geetha Govindam that brought her nationwide recognition. In Geetha Govindam, Rashmika played the role of Geetha, a strong-willed and independent woman who falls in love with the male lead character played by Vijay Deverakonda. Her performance in the movie was highly praised and earned her many accolades, including the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress (South).

Rashmika has since gone on to act in many other Telugu movies like Devadas, Sarileru Neekevvaru, and Bheeshma, all of which have been huge commercial successes. She has also made her Tamil debut with the movie Sulthan opposite Karthi, which is set to release in 2021.

What sets Rashmika apart from other actresses in the industry is her versatility and ability to portray a wide range of characters with ease. From playing the role of a college-goer in Kirik Party to a village belle in Sarileru Neekevvaru, Rashmika has proven that she has the talent and range to handle any role that comes her way. She is also known for her natural acting style and her ability to connect with the audience on an emotional level.

Apart from her acting career, Rashmika is also a philanthropist and actively supports various charitable causes. She has been associated with the Clean and Green India campaign and has also been part of many initiatives that promote education and health care for underprivileged children.