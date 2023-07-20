World Chess Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, and Quotes

To celebrate World Chess Day, let's reflect on some insightful quotes from prominent chess players:

"A book cannot by itself teach how to play. It can only serve as a guide, and the rest must be learned by experience." - Jose Capablanca

"In order to improve your game, you must study the endgame before everything else. For whereas the endings can be studied and mastered by themselves, the middle game and opening must be studied in relation to the end game." - Jose Capablanca

"There never occurs in practice either quite an open or quite a close position, but that we get a position containing open and close elements." - Richard Reti