The upcoming World Food Safety Day (WFSD) on June 7, 2023, marks the fifth annual celebration of this global initiative. With the aim of preventing, detecting, and managing foodborne risks, WFSD brings attention to the critical role of food standards in safeguarding food security, human health, economic prosperity, agricultural production, market access, tourism, and sustainable development. This guide is designed to provide valuable insights and inspire individuals to actively participate in this significant event.

Foodborne diseases continue to affect approximately one in ten people worldwide each year, emphasizing the urgent need for food standards. These standards play a pivotal role in ensuring the safety of what we consume. The theme for World Food Safety Day 2023, "Food Standards Save Lives," underscores the vital importance of food standards in safeguarding consumers' well-being and promoting fair and equitable trade in food.

In a dedicated video message, Corinna Hawkes, Director of the FAO Food Systems and Food Safety Division, extends a warm invitation to participate in this year's World Food Safety Day. She emphasizes the FAO's commitment to supporting countries in transforming agrifood systems to benefit both people and the planet. Hawkes underscores the need for policymakers, practitioners, and investors to align their efforts towards sustainable production and consumption of safe foods.

To facilitate meaningful engagement leading up to the observance on June 7, an event guide has been published in all six official UN languages. This comprehensive resource offers an overview of the theme, presents important facts and figures, suggests event ideas, and provides key messages to raise awareness and inspire action on World Food Safety Day.

World Food Safety Day seeks to foster a collective commitment to adopting and expecting food safety standards throughout the entire food supply chain. This concerted effort aims to significantly reduce foodborne illnesses, as the vast majority of such incidents are preventable.