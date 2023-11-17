World Hello Day 2023- November 21, 2023: History, Significance, and more

World Hello Day 2023: Get ready to spread joy and positivity on November 21 with the celebration of World Hello Day! Established in 1973, this annual event aims to foster peace, understanding, and communication among nations and cultures worldwide. The premise is simple yet powerful – greet 10 people on this day with a warm "hello" or a friendly wave. It's an effortless way to brighten someone's day while contributing to global unity. So, let's make this special holiday memorable, and don't forget to say hello!
World Hello Day began in 1973 as a response to the Arab-Israeli war. Founded by Brian McCormack and Michael McCormack, the event gained support from over fifteen countries within the first 12 months and now boasts participation from 180 nations. Today, it serves as a platform for people, including world leaders, to resolve differences through communication rather than conflict. On this day, the only custom is to say 'hello' to friends, family, and strangers, with an aim to greet at least 10 people. Joining in the celebration means taking steps towards world peace by making personal connections—an effort as simple as saying, 'hello!'
World Hello Day is an international event that encourages people worldwide to connect and break down cultural barriers through a simple act of saying hello. Participating in this event creates a sense of connection with people from all corners of the globe.
In a world divided more than ever, World Hello Day provides an opportunity to unite and send a strong message of peace and understanding. Participation in this international event shows that we are stronger when we stand together.
Unlike events requiring extensive preparations, World Hello Day is incredibly easy for anyone to join. Simply go out and greet someone – a stranger, friend, or family member – with the simple word: hello!
Send a heartfelt greeting card to friends and family, emphasizing the importance of saying 'hello.' Personalize the message with a few lines about how you plan to make their day special.
Take a friend out for coffee and spend some time saying hello and catching up on each other's lives. It's a simple gesture that can strengthen bonds.
Give back to the community by volunteering at a soup kitchen or homeless shelter in your area. Greet those you're helping with a warm 'hello' to create a positive impact.
Gather friends and family for a World Hello Day celebration. Decorate the space, play festive music, and enjoy light refreshments while exchanging greetings. It's a wonderful way to spread joy.
Embrace the digital age by sending eCards or posting messages on social media platforms, wishing everyone a happy World Hello Day. Connect with people globally and share the joy online.