World No Tobacco Day 2023: All you need to know about this year’s theme

How is tobacco production linked to food security?

The impact of tobacco growing on food security cannot be overlooked. The ongoing food crisis, driven by conflicts, climatic shocks, and the socioeconomic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, is further aggravated by the choice of crops. The cultivation of tobacco contributes significantly to the world's food insecurity, as evidenced by the following:

Land conversion: Approximately 3.5 million hectares of land are converted for tobacco growing annually worldwide. This substantial land use also leads to deforestation of around 200,000 hectares each year. Resource-intensive farming: Tobacco cultivation requires heavy usage of pesticides and fertilizers, leading to soil degradation. This practice not only harms the environment but also diminishes the land's fertility for cultivating other essential crops, such as food. Ecosystem destruction: Compared to other agricultural activities like maize growing or livestock grazing, tobacco farming has a much more destructive impact on ecosystems. Tobacco farmlands are highly susceptible to desertification, posing a significant threat to environmental sustainability. Economic trade-offs: While tobacco may generate profits as a cash crop, the damages inflicted on sustainable food production in low- and middle-income countries are immeasurable. The long-term consequences outweigh any short-term gains, emphasizing the urgency to implement legal measures to reduce tobacco growing and assist farmers in transitioning to alternative food crops.

Supporting the creation of alternative livelihoods for tobacco farmers is crucial. Contrary to the tobacco industry's claims of being an advocate for the livelihood of farmers, the reality is quite different. The intensive use of insecticides and toxic chemicals in tobacco cultivation negatively affects the health of farmers and their families. Moreover, unfair contractual arrangements with tobacco companies leave farmers impoverished. The involvement of child labor in tobacco cultivation not only violates human rights but also hampers children's access to education.

It is noteworthy that nine out of the ten largest tobacco cultivators are low- and middle-income countries, and four of them are categorized as low-income food-deficit nations. By utilizing the land currently occupied by tobacco farming more efficiently, these countries can make significant progress toward achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 2 of zero hunger.

The 2023 WNTD campaign calls upon governments and policymakers to take action by enacting legislation, developing suitable policies and strategies, and creating favorable market conditions for tobacco farmers to transition to growing food crops. The WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control provides specific principles and policy options, outlined in Articles 17 and 18, promoting economically viable alternatives for tobacco workers while ensuring environmental protection and public health. The implementation of these provisions must be strengthened in countries across the globe.

In addition to addressing the impact of tobacco farming on food security, it is vital to target young people in tobacco control efforts. Research has shown that the earlier an individual starts using tobacco products, the more likely they are to become nicotine-dependent. The tobacco industry capitalizes on this vulnerability by targeting youth through advertisements and sponsorships in various settings, including stores, online platforms, media, and cultural events.

Role of media in increasing nicotine dependency in today’s youth

Studies conducted in the United States and other countries have demonstrated a direct correlation between exposure to tobacco product advertisements and the likelihood of youth using such products. Furthermore, the depiction of smoking in movies has been found to influence young people's smoking behaviors. The U.S. Surgeon General has acknowledged that the portrayal of smoking in films increases the likelihood of youth engaging in smoking. Although there has been a decrease in the number of movies rated PG-13 or lower featuring smoking in the past 15 years, those that do showcase smoking tend to do so more frequently.

Another strategy employed by the tobacco industry to attract young people is the use of flavors in tobacco products, including e-cigarettes. While, since 2009, tobacco companies in the U.S. have been prohibited from selling cigarettes in flavors other than menthol, youth still show a higher preference for menthol cigarettes compared to adults. The availability of flavored e-cigarettes is also a significant driver of e-cigarette use among young people. More than two-thirds of youth currently using e-cigarettes report using flavored varieties, with flavors being a major factor influencing their initiation of e-cigarette use.

Addressing these tactics and protecting young people from the harms of tobacco requires a comprehensive approach. Education and awareness campaigns that highlight the manipulative marketing tactics employed by the tobacco industry are crucial in empowering young individuals to make informed decisions. Stricter regulations on tobacco advertising, particularly targeting youth, can help reduce their exposure to enticing promotions.

Furthermore, policies that restrict the availability and accessibility of flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes and flavored e-cigarettes, are essential to curbing youth initiation and use. Collaborative efforts between governments, public health organizations, schools, and communities can contribute to creating environments that discourage tobacco use among young people and promote healthier alternatives.