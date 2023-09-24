World Rivers Day 2023: Understanding the Essence, Embracing the Theme, and Recognizing its Significance

Exploring the Origins

Name: World Rivers Day

Founder: Mark Angelo

Inaugurated: 2005

Date: September 24, 2023

Day: Sunday United Nations

The history of World Rivers Day traces back to the visionary environmentalist, Mark Angelo, who once remarked, "Rivers are the arteries of our planet; they are the lifelines in the truest sense." In 2005, the United Nations launched the Water for Life decade, an initiative aimed at cultivating public awareness about the indispensable need to care for our water resources. It was during this period that Mark Angelo initiated a momentous event to clean the Thompson River in British Columbia, Canada, in September 1980. The resounding success of this endeavor gave birth to BC Rivers Day. This inspirational milestone drew the attention of river enthusiasts worldwide, culminating in the establishment of World Rivers Day. In 2005, the United Nations officially recognized and endorsed Mark Angelo's proposal, solidifying the fourth Sunday of every September as World Rivers Day.

The Theme of World Rivers Day 2023

The theme chosen for this year's World Rivers Day is "Rights of Rivers," a poignant tribute to the rivers that crisscross our planet, offering the life-sustaining elixir essential for all forms of existence. Rivers, beyond quenching our thirst, serve as conduits of life for countless species and also facilitate crucial transportation networks. Notably, the Nile River, the longest river globally, nourishes a multitude of life forms. As individuals, you can contribute to this noble cause by visiting the official World Rivers Day website, www.worldriversday.com, and participate, organize, or support events aimed at conserving our rivers.