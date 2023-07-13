World Youth Skills Day 2023 and the Importance of Skills Development

World Youth Skills Day 2023: World Youth Skills Day, celebrated annually on July 15th, serves as a global platform to highlight the significance of equipping young individuals with the essential skills for employment, entrepreneurship, and meaningful work. This day acknowledges the crucial role of educators in imparting skills that enable youth to thrive in the job market and contribute actively to their communities and societies. The theme for World Youth Skills Day 2023, "Skilling teachers, trainers, and youth for a transformative future," further emphasizes the need to empower young people in the face of rapid technological advancements and evolving labor market dynamics.

In today's fast-paced world, it is imperative to equip young people with agile and adaptable skill sets. Technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programs emerge as a vital solution to meet these demands. By eliminating entry barriers into the workforce, ensuring the relevance and recognition of acquired skills, promoting sustainable practices and green skills, and providing skill development opportunities for youth not engaged in education, employment, or training, TVET programs address the challenges of the modern labor market.

World Youth Skills Day serves as a unifying force, urging us to recognize the immense potential of young individuals as change agents. It calls for a commitment to equipping them with the necessary skills and opportunities to shape a prosperous and sustainable world. By joining forces, we can forge a brighter future where no young person is left behind.

The significance of World Youth Skills Day lies in its establishment by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. It aims to acknowledge the strategic value of equipping young individuals with the skills required for employment, decent work, and entrepreneurship. Over the years, World Youth Skills Day events have facilitated dialogue among young people, TVET institutions, employers, workers' organizations, policymakers, and development partners. These interactions have underscored the growing importance of skill development as the world embarks on a journey towards sustainable development.

Technical and vocational education and training (TVET) play a critical role in achieving the 2030 Agenda. Aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 4, the Incheon Declaration: Education 2030 emphasizes the need for inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning opportunities. TVET is integral to this vision, ensuring access to affordable and high-quality technical and vocational skills training. Its aim is to equip individuals with the skills necessary for employment, decent work, and entrepreneurship while addressing gender disparities and catering to vulnerable populations. Additionally, TVET responds to the economic, social, and environmental demands of our time by promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth, supporting transitions to green economies, and fostering environmental sustainability.

TVET programs provide youth with the skills required to enter the workforce or pursue self-employment opportunities. By adapting to changing skill demands within industries and communities, TVET enhances productivity and wage levels. Furthermore, it reduces barriers to employment through work-based learning initiatives while ensuring that acquired skills are recognized and certified. TVET also serves as a platform for skills development among low-skilled individuals, including those who are underemployed, unemployed, or categorized as NEETs (not in education, employment, or training).