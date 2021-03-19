Election 2021Top Stories

Election 2021: AGP Candidate Kalpana Patowary Files Nomination

By Pratidin Bureau
30

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate from Sarukhetri constituency, Kalpana Patowary on Friday submitted her nomination papers for the Assam Assembly election. She filed her nomination at Barpeta Deputy Commissioner’s office by taking out a huge rally.

Filing her nomination, Patowary said, “This is an emotional situation. This is a huge responsibility. I will have to fulfill the dreams of the people. The Congress and AIUDF have deprived the people of Sarukhetri in the past years but now the people will get all kinds of facilities.”

She further claimed victory of AGP in Sarukhetri.

