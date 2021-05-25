Top StoriesAssamNational

Enough Covid Vaccines In NE For Coming Weeks: DoNER Min

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
63

The central government will provide enough vaccines to the Northeastern states in the coming weeks, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) minister held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the recent COVID-19 surge in the Northeast.

Singh also asked the state governments of the region to send COVID-19 and health related plans like setting up, oxygen plants, mobile testing vans on a priority basis and promised for speedy disposal of such proposals. In this connection, the minister has convened a meeting on June 2 for acting on the proposals sent by the states.

Related News

113 Dysfunctional Ventilators Is Serious Matter: Bombay HC…

Assam: Shops, Eateries & Offices To Close At 1 PM In…

Over 21.89 Cr COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Given To States, UTs

Bats To Human Lungs: Will We Ever Know How Covid-19 Began?

Also Read: Assam: Shops, Eateries & Offices To Close At 1 PM In Rural Areas

Singh informed that in the coming weeks, the Centre will supply enough vaccines for all Northeastern states and a schedule for the same is being given final touches in the Union Health Ministry, the statement said.

The Minister for DoNER, said the immediate resolve of the authorities should be to find ways and means to ensure that the rising graph of coronavirus positive cases in different Northeastern states starts declining or immediately shows the flattening of the curve.

He brought to the notice of the state health secretaries, who attended the meeting, the projections shown, reflecting the rising trend of positive cases in Tripura and Meghalaya, and also identified certain specific districts in Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh which were showing a much higher affliction comparatively.

The minister advised for strict enforcement measures and extensive testing and contact tracing measures.

He said all measures should be taken for observing COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and management of micro containment zones, wherever it becomes necessary.

The statement also added that the Ministry of DoNER and North Eastern Council are taking proactive steps in supplementing and augmenting the COVID related infrastructure and referred to support given by Japan and UNDP for installation of oxygen plants in each of the eight Northeastern states.

Also Read: Over 21.89 Cr COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Given To States, UTs
You might also like
National

Fugitive Sharpshooter Who Shot Rakesh Roshan Arrested

Top Stories

Fridays For Future Activist Held In Farmers Protest Toolkit Case

Assam

Huge quantities of arms and explosives seized in Kokrajhar

Assam

Heavy rain and thunderstorm on cards for NE in next two days

National

Single Male Govt Employees Now Entitled To Child Care Leave

Assam

‘Will Continue as BJP State Prez for next 6 Months’: Ranjit Kr Dass

Comments
Loading...