15+ Best Anime Series Releasing in 2024: Classroom of the Elite, One Piece, & More

Classroom of the Elite (Season 3)

In the highly anticipated third season of "Classroom of the Elite," based on Shōgo Kinugasa's light novel series, the narrative unfolds within the prestigious Kōdo Ikusei Senior High School. As protagonist Kiyotaka Ayanokoji continues to navigate the intricate social dynamics of the elite institution, viewers can expect a captivating journey filled with academic challenges, hidden alliances, and the unraveling of the school's facade of equality.

Delicious in Dungeon

"Delicious in Dungeon" promises a unique blend of fantasy adventure and culinary exploration. This upcoming anime series, adapted from Ryōko Kui's manga, follows a group of adventurers led by Laios as they embark on a perilous quest through a dangerous dungeon. Faced with monsters and challenges, the surviving members creatively turn to cooking to survive their treacherous journey.

The Demon Prince of Momochi House

Adapted from Aya Shouoto's manga, "The Demon Prince of Momochi House" follows the story of Himari Momochi, who unexpectedly inherits a grand house in the woods on her 16th birthday. Inhabited by three charming young men and plagued by a haunted history, the house becomes a battleground where Himari asserts her claim despite warnings, creating an engaging tale of supernatural intrigue.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic

Set in a village near a legendary dungeon, "The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic" tells the story of friends Lloyd Belladonna and Selen Hemein. Despite their village's reputation for weak residents due to the dungeon's influence, the duo dreams of becoming powerful adventurers. The narrative takes an unexpected turn when Lloyd discovers a rare and potent healing magic ability, setting the stage for their journey to the capital's Adventurer’s School.

One Piece (Egghead Island arc)

As "One Piece" enters the Egghead Island arc, the Straw Hat Pirates set sail for a new adventure. Inspired by Eiichiro Oda's manga, the arc continues the story after the events of the Levely, the Raid on Onigashima, and the destruction of the Lulusia Kingdom. Amidst global chaos and impending war, the Straw Hat Pirates aim to save scientist Dr. Vegapunk from assassination.

Blue Exorcist (Season 3)

Kazue Katō's "Blue Exorcist" returns with its third season after a six-year hiatus. The series follows Rin Okumura, unaware of his demonic heritage, as he enrolls in True Cross Academy to become an exorcist and confronts his true parentage. Season 3 promises to delve deeper into Rin's journey to defeat the demon lord Satan.

Mashle: Magi and Muscles (Season 2)

In a world where magical prowess determines societal status, "Mashle: Magi and Muscles" follows Mash Burnedead, lacking magical abilities but determined to become a Divine Visionary. Season 2 picks up from the first season, exploring Mash's journey at Easton Magic Academy as he challenges societal norms with the strength of his body.

Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside (Season 2)

"Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside" continues the story of Red, a former member of the Hero's team seeking a peaceful life in the outskirts. Season 2 explores the challenges he faces in concealing his past life, particularly when confronted by Rit, a striking adventurer from his previous heroic exploits.

Tsukimichi

Moonlit Fantasy (Season 2): "Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy" follows the story of Makoto Misumi, a regular teenager summoned to another world as a 'hero' but deemed unattractive by the goddess. Season 2 explores Makoto's journey in the farthest reaches of the realm, encountering various creatures and showcasing his unexpected talents in magic and combat.

Delusional Monthly Magazine

Set in Most City, "Delusional Monthly Magazine" introduces viewers to the whimsical world of a publishing company disrupted by scientist Goro Sato. As the magazine’s staff, including editor-in-chief Taro, his assistant Jiro, and the dog Saburo, navigate the eccentricities introduced by Goro Sato, the series promises a delightful blend of fantasy and comedy.

Bucchigiri?!

In the upcoming anime "Bucchigiri?!" produced by MAPPA, Araji Tomobishi finds himself entangled in conflicts as he reconnects with his former friend, Mataka Asamine. The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of a looming colossal demon, adding intensity to the turbulent situations faced by the characters.

The Fire Hunter (Season 2)

Returning with its second season, "The Fire Hunter" is set in a world overrun by Flame Demons. The story revolves around Touko, a young girl tasked with delivering Kanata and the deceased Fire Hunter’s possessions to his family, bearing the weight of responsibility for the Fire Hunter's demise.

Demon Slayer (Season 4)

"Demon Slayer" season 4 is one of the most eagerly awaited anime series of 2024, adapting the Hashira Training arc. Viewers can anticipate Tanjiro's journey seeking guidance from the Stone Hashira, Himejima, as he undergoes rigorous training to prepare for impending battles against the relentless demon lord Muzan.