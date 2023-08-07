20 Memorable Romantic Web Series in Hindi

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have given rise to a surge in the popularity of OTT platforms. With people stuck at home and seeking distractions from the anxiety of the situation, digital content consumption skyrocketed, leading to an ever-growing craze for OTT. As a result, production houses have shifted their focus towards creating more series than movies, with romance being one of the most popular genres. In response, many captivating romantic web-shows were released during these times. Here, we present a curated list of the Best Romantic Web Series that have captured the hearts of viewers and are perfect for a binge-watch session.
Immature, available on MX Player with an impressive IMDb rating of 8.8/10, follows the journey of three teenagers who are eager to leave their childhood behind and become mature. As they navigate their final years of school, they experience their first drink, first altercation, and first broken heart.
College Romance, a popular coming-of-age series with an IMDb rating of 8.4/10, is available on SonyLIV and TVF Play. The show chronicles the lives of three best friends as they attend college together, searching for love, fun, and lifelong experiences. The series perfectly captures the dilemma between love and friendship, with two successful seasons released in August 2018 and January 2021, and a third season in September 2022.
Permanent Roommates is a hit series available on ZEE5 and SonyLIV, with an IMDb rating of 8.6/10. The show follows the story of Tanya and Mikesh, a couple who have been dating long-distance for three years. When Mikesh unexpectedly travels to India from the United States and proposes to Tanya, the plot centers on Tanya's commitment issues and Mikesh's overzealousness.
I am Not a Robot is a romantic South Korean series available on Netflix and MX Player, with an IMDb rating of 8/10. The story revolves around a young man with a severe allergy that restricts his ability to engage with others. His life changes when he meets a budding businesswoman who poses as a robot for her boyfriend.
1% of Something is a South Korean TV drama series available on JioCinema and MX Player, with an IMDb rating of 7.7/10. The show tells the story of Lee Jae-in and Kim Da-hyun, two people with completely opposite characteristics who fall in love against all odds.
"Bride of the Century" depicts a love triangle and the disappearance of wealthy heiress Jang Yi-Kyung right before her wedding to chaebol heir Choi Kang-Joo. To take her place, Na Doo-rim, who looks like Jang Yi-Kyung, is brought in.
"Broken But Beautiful" follows the story of two strangers, Sameera and Veer, who have different personalities and have had their hearts shattered by lost love. However, they find a second chance at love, and a beautiful love story begins.
In "Never Kiss Your Best Friend," Tanie Brar spends her weekend with her boring boss at a pub, but her life changes when she meets her ex-best friend, Sumer Singh Dhillon.
"Taj Mahal 1989" is set in a time before the internet, when finding and maintaining love was a challenge. The series follows the lives of a long-lost friend and his lover, a schoolgirl in love with an older man, professors at Lucknow University, and their students.
"Bandish Bandits" tells the story of classical music prodigy Radhe and pop sensation Tamanna falling in love. Radhe's grandfather, Pandit Radhemohan Rathod, is a famous performer and a firm believer that music should not be polluted by money or light music.
Hiccups and Hookups on Amazon Prime is a heartwarming portrayal of a quirky family consisting of a divorced mother, her commitment-phobic brother, and her teenage daughter, who struggle to navigate the dating world and daily life.
Yeh Meri Family, available on Amazon Prime Video, follows the coming-of-age journey of a rebellious 12-year-old boy in a middle-class Indian household as he learns the complexities of relationships with his family, friends, and crush.
The MX Player series Cheesecake explores how the unconditional love of a pet brings together a bickering couple and helps them find happiness in each other's company.
Mismatched, a Netflix original series based on Sandhya Menon's novel, When Dimple Met Rishi, follows a coming-of-age romantic storyline and received mixed reviews from audiences, with critics praising the chemistry between the lead actors.
Flames, a popular TVF Original series available on multiple platforms including Amazon Prime Video, depicts the love story of two teenagers as they prepare for their exams in a tuition center in West Delhi.
"Soulmates" on Zee5 is a series directed and written by Tarun, Maxwel Chhetry, and Saurabh Swamy, starring Priyanshu Painyuli and Anshul Chauhan. It follows the journey of two ex-schoolmates who unexpectedly reunite during a trip to Shillong and develop a strong romantic connection.
"It Happened in Hong Kong" on Voot Select, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, is a mini-series comprising four 15-minute episodes. Starring Aahana Kumra and Amol Parashar, the series portrays the beautiful moments shared by two solo travelers who meet on a trip to Hong Kong.
"Little Things," created by Dhruv Sehgal and originally released on the Dice Media YouTube channel in 2016, was later acquired by Netflix. Directed by Ajay Bhuyan and Ruchir Arun, the series is about a couple, Kavya Kulkarni and Dhruv Vats, who navigate their relationship in Mumbai.
Roohaniyat" on MX Players, based on Novoneel Chakraborty's Forever Series and with additional storyline by Shilpa Choubey and Sushil Choubey, follows the love story of Saveer Rathod and Prisha Srivastava, two strangers with different pasts.
"Baarish" on ALT Balaji and Zee TV, created by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Nandita Mehra, centers around Anuj, a wealthy Gujarati businessman, and Gauravi, a Marathi girl, who come from different backgrounds and fall in love. The series premiered in April 2019 and returned with a second season in May 2020.