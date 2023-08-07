20 Memorable Romantic Web Series in Hindi

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have given rise to a surge in the popularity of OTT platforms. With people stuck at home and seeking distractions from the anxiety of the situation, digital content consumption skyrocketed, leading to an ever-growing craze for OTT. As a result, production houses have shifted their focus towards creating more series than movies, with romance being one of the most popular genres. In response, many captivating romantic web-shows were released during these times. Here, we present a curated list of the Best Romantic Web Series that have captured the hearts of viewers and are perfect for a binge-watch session.