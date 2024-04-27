25 Inspiring & Motivational BTS Quotes

The members of BTS are undeniably gifted. They're deeply involved in crafting their music and have achieved a remarkable feat, becoming the first band since the Beatles to secure three albums at the number-one spot in less than a year. Yet, it's not just about numbers; what truly shines is their unwavering dedication. BTS pours their heart and soul into everything they do, striving to offer their fans nothing but the best. Whether perfecting their choreography for an upcoming performance or developing content tailored for their ARMY through a video game, BTS seldom rests.
However, it's not merely their work ethic that has garnered them the adoration of millions. As individuals, they exude inspiration, evident in every interview and song lyric. If you haven't already noticed, here's a compilation of BTS quotes that beautifully capture just how relatable and inspiring these quotes truly are.
"I've had to accept that not everyone can love me. Because where there's love, there's hate. Where there's light, there's dark. But it was really hard to accept as an artist that there are a lot of people who hate me, but on the other side, there are many more people who love me. I think everyone goes through that."
"I’m like a surfer; first, you just paddle and fall off the board, but as time goes by, you can stand up on the bigger waves."
"We’re on some path that’s set since we’re born, but I still believe we can change some things. So I believe in my faith, but I still don’t believe in my fate."
"Popularity is a bubble. It's a mountain: you can go up really hard but walk down really fast."
"If you want to love others, I think you should love yourself first."
"Humans seem to be programmed to think of ambivalent feelings at the same time. That is the driving force behind human beings: to be the warrant of all things and to control other worlds."
"Effort makes you. You will regret it someday if you don’t do your best now. Don’t think it’s too late but keep working on it. It takes time, but there’s nothing that gets worse due to practicing. So practice. You may get depressed, but it’s evidence that you are doing good."
"Living without passion is like being dead."
"Don't be trapped in someone else's dream."
"Purple is the last color of the rainbow. Purple means I will trust and love you for a long time."
"I have a big heart full of love, so please take it all."
"Your presence can give happiness. I hope you remember that."
"Those who want to look more youthful should live life with a young heart."
"When something is delicious, it's zero calories."
"If we all gather our embarrassment together, it’ll become confidence."
"Those who keep trying without giving up are the ones who succeed."
"Follow your path, even if you only live for a day.”
"When your heart is touched, it will grow into something better and positive."
"I wish you never give up. Know that there's someone here in Korea, in the city of Seoul, who understands you."
"Even when this rain stops, when clouds go away, I stand here, just the same."
"Music helped me sympathize with our young generation and also empathize with them. I'd like to create and write more music that represents them."
"When things get tough, look at the people who love you! You will get energy from them."
"Life is tough, and things don't always work out well, but we should be brave and go on with our lives.
"Emotions are so different in every situation and every moment, so I think to agonize every moment is what life is."
"Please don’t be afraid, don’t worry yourself. The end and beginning, beginning and end are connected."