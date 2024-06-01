4 Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Members Arrested Over Plot To Attack Salman Khan

Navi Mumbai Police have apprehended four individuals associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Saturday for allegedly plotting an attack on actor Salman Khan's car in Panvel. The police revealed that the plan involved ordering weapons from a Pakistani arms supplier. An FIR has been filed against over 17 individuals, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, and Goldy Brar.
Further investigation is ongoing, according to the Navi Mumbai Police. They received information indicating that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, along with his brother Anmol Bishnoi and partner Goldie Brar based in Canada, conspired to procure AK-47, M-16, AK-92, and other sophisticated weapons from a Pakistani arms dealer with the intent to harm actor Salman Khan.
The objective of the plan was to intercept Salman Khan's car or raid his farmhouse, as per police reports. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly formulated this plan a month prior to the arrest of two shooters involved in firing outside Salman Khan's residence.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Dhananjay alias Ajay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatia alias Nahvi, Waspi Khan alias Wasim Chikna, and Rizwan Khan alias Javed Khan, according to the Navi Mumbai Police. They had conducted surveillance of both Salman Khan's residence and farmhouse.
The accused Ajay Kashyap reportedly contacted a person named Dogar in Pakistan via video call to order weapons such as AK-47 from Pakistan for the attack on Salman Khan.
Navi Mumbai Police stated that they received intelligence indicating the presence of approximately 60 to 70 members from the Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra gang, who had arrived from various locations including Mumbai, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Gujarat, to monitor Salman Khan. There were purported plans to involve minors in the attack.
According to authorities, following the attack, the accused had intended to flee to Sri Lanka via boat from Kanyakumari.