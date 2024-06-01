4 Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Members Arrested Over Plot To Attack Salman Khan

Navi Mumbai Police have apprehended four individuals associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Saturday for allegedly plotting an attack on actor Salman Khan's car in Panvel. The police revealed that the plan involved ordering weapons from a Pakistani arms supplier. An FIR has been filed against over 17 individuals, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, and Goldy Brar.