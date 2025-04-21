5 Historical Anime You Can't-Miss If You’re a Fan of The Apothecary Diaries

If you’re fascinated by the world of The Apothecary Diaries, there’s good news: there are several historical anime series that offer the same blend of rich storytelling, court intrigue, and mysterious adventures. With Season 2 of The Apothecary Diaries currently airing, fans are once again immersed in the fascinating world of Maomao and Jinshi. But if the weekly episode wait is testing your patience, here are five must-watch historical anime series that will fill the void.

Top 5 Shows that are historical Anime You can't miss

1. Raven of the Inner Palace

If you’re looking for a series that mirrors the setting and atmosphere of The Apothecary Diaries, Raven of the Inner Palace is your best bet. Set within the emperor’s harem in ancient China, the anime follows the Raven Consort, Liu Shouxue, who doesn’t serve in the traditional sense. Instead, she solves spiritual mysteries and wards off vengeful ghosts using mystical powers. Like Maomao, Shouxue is intelligent, mysterious, and drawn into palace secrets that could upend the imperial order. The slow-burning chemistry between the Emperor and Shouxue also mirrors the subtle romantic tension between Maomao and Jinshi.

2. Ōoku: The Inner Chambers

This anime flips historical norms on their head. In an alternate Edo-era Japan, a deadly disease wipes out most of the male population, leading to a matriarchal society where women rule and men serve. The Shogun is a woman, and her inner chambers are filled with beautiful male concubines. Ōoku explores themes of power, gender, and politics with sharp writing and a unique take on historical storytelling. Its political complexity and court drama make it a compelling watch for The Apothecary Diaries fans.

3. The Ancient Magus' Bride

Set in a magical version of England, this anime tells the story of Chise Hatori, a 15-year-old girl who is sold into servitude to a mysterious magus named Elias Ainsworth. While The Ancient Magus’ Bride leans more into fantasy, its emotional core, centered around a young girl finding her place in a harsh world, resonates deeply with Maomao’s journey. The themes of self-discovery, emotional healing, and building trust mirror the quieter emotional arcs in The Apothecary Diaries.

4. Snow White with the Red Hair

This sweet, slow-burn romance follows Shirayuki, a red-haired herbalist whose life takes a turn when a prince tries to force her into concubinage. She escapes and ends up in a neighboring kingdom, where she befriends another prince, Zen. Like Maomao, Shirayuki is skilled in medicine and stands firm in the face of royal pressure. The mix of court intrigue, blossoming romance, and a strong female lead makes this anime a comforting follow-up for The Apothecary Diaries fans 5. Saiunkoku Monogatari

If you admired Maomao’s sharp intellect and ambition, you’ll love Shurei Ko from Saiunkoku Monogatari. She dreams of becoming a government official in a world where women are barred from such roles. When she’s asked to serve as the consort to a disinterested emperor to help him mature, she takes the opportunity to change not only her own fate but that of the entire nation. With strong political undertones and a richly developed protagonist, this anime feels like a spiritual cousin to The Apothecary Diaries.

Honorable Mentions: Bonus Anime with Historical Vibes

Spice and Wolf – A medieval tale of economics, trade, and romance between a traveling merchant and a wolf deity.

Young Black Jack – Set in 1960s Japan, this medical drama follows a brilliant unlicensed doctor navigating moral gray zones.

Gosick – A mystery-filled period drama set in early 20th-century Europe with a sharp detective duo.

Hyouge Mono – A deep dive into Japanese tea culture, art, and politics during the Sengoku era.

Emma: A Victorian Romance – A heartwarming love story between a maid and a wealthy merchant’s son in Victorian London.

The Apothecary Diaries offers a rare combination of wit, mystery, and history that leaves fans eagerly waiting each week. Fortunately, the anime world is filled with stories that echo its spirit. Whether you're drawn to powerful female leads, court politics, or romantic slow burns, these historical anime picks are sure to satisfy your craving for more.

