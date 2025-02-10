5 Iconic Bollywood Romances Return to Theatres: Silsila, Jab We Met & More Re-Releasing This Feb 2025!

With Valentine's Day around the corner, theatres are bringing back some of Bollywood’s most iconic romantic films. From February 7 to February 28, 2025, these evergreen love stories will return to the big screen, giving fans a chance to relive the magic of classic romance. Whether you’re watching for the first time or revisiting old favorites, these films are a perfect way to celebrate love.

Advertisment

Films Re-Releasing in Theatres This February

1. Silsila

A timeless love triangle set against the backdrop of poetry and passion, Silsila is remembered for its unforgettable performances and mesmerizing songs like Dekha Ek Khwab. This controversial yet celebrated romance is returning to theatres, offering audiences a chance to experience its charm on the big screen.

Original Release Date : August 14, 1981

: August 14, 1981 Re-Release Date : February 7, 2025

: February 7, 2025 Lead Cast : Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar

: Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar Director : Yash Chopra

: Yash Chopra Streaming Platform: Prime Video

2. Chandni

A film that redefined romance in the late ’80s, Chandni remains a masterpiece, thanks to Sridevi’s stellar performance and its enchanting music. The film’s re-release on Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to relive its magic with your loved one.

Original Release Date : September 14, 1989

: September 14, 1989 Re-Release Date : February 14, 2025

: February 14, 2025 Lead Cast : Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna

: Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna Director : Yash Chopra

: Yash Chopra Streaming Platform: Prime Video

3. Awaara

One of Indian cinema’s greatest romantic dramas, Awaara is an emotional story of love and destiny. Its legendary song Awaara Hoon continues to resonate with fans worldwide. Watching this black-and-white classic on the big screen will be an unforgettable experience.

Original Release Date : 1951

: 1951 Re-Release Date : February 21, 2025

: February 21, 2025 Lead Cast : Raj Kapoor, Nargis, Prithviraj Kapoor

: Raj Kapoor, Nargis, Prithviraj Kapoor Director : Raj Kapoor

: Raj Kapoor Streaming Platform: ZEE5

4. Aradhana

A landmark film in Rajesh Khanna’s career, Aradhana introduced the nation to his superstar charm. Featuring evergreen songs like Mere Sapno Ki Rani, this classic romance is a must-watch for old-school Bollywood fans.

Original Release Date : September 27, 1969

: September 27, 1969 Re-Release Date : February 28, 2025

: February 28, 2025 Lead Cast : Rajesh Khanna, Sharmila Tagore

: Rajesh Khanna, Sharmila Tagore Director : Shakti Samanta

: Shakti Samanta Streaming Platform: Prime Video

A landmark film in Rajesh Khanna’s career, Aradhana introduced the nation to his superstar charm. Featuring evergreen songs like Mere Sapno Ki Rani, this classic romance is a must-watch for old-school Bollywood fans.

5. Jab We Met

A modern-day romantic classic, Jab We Met remains one of Bollywood’s most beloved love stories. The chemistry between Geet and Aditya, coupled with its soulful soundtrack, makes it a perfect film to watch with your Valentine.

Original Release Date : October 26, 2007

: October 26, 2007 Re-Release Date : February 14, 2025

: February 14, 2025 Lead Cast : Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan

: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan Director : Imtiaz Ali

: Imtiaz Ali Streaming Platform: JioCinema

Where to Watch These Films?

These movies will be available in select theatres across India throughout February 2025. If you can’t catch them on the big screen, they are also available for streaming on platforms like Prime Video, ZEE5, and JioCinema.

FAQ

1. Is jab we met re-release in 2025?

- Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's romantic comedy is unforgettable for those who grew up in the 90s. It's truly a beloved classic for us. The film is set to be re-released in theatres on February 14th, 2025, so fans can enjoy it on the big screen once again

2 Is Kabir Singh hit or flop?

- Grossing over ₹379 crore, it became the second highest grossing Bollywood film of 2019, and Kapoor's highest grossing solo-lead release.

3. Was silsila a hit or flop?

- When released it flopped but made its money back through reruns. Apparently people were unhappy about the fact that after Amitabh spends all the movie thinking about Rekha when they do run away together he ends up going back to his wife.