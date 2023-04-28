68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023: Complete list of winners

The Filmfare Awards, which have been held annually since 1954, are considered one of the most prestigious awards ceremonies in the Indian film industry. The awards recognize outstanding achievements in Hindi cinema and are highly anticipated by the film fraternity and fans alike. The ceremony is a grand celebration of the talent and hard work of the film industry, and it brings together actors, directors, producers, and other industry professionals to celebrate the best of the year gone by.

The 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 with Maharashtra Tourism was a night to remember, held on April 27, 2023, at the Jio World Conventional Centre in Mumbai. The event was hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who hosted the ceremony for the very first time, alongside co-hosts Ayushmann Khurrana and Maniesh Paul. The trio entertained the audience with their wit and charm, keeping the energy high throughout the night.

The ceremony featured mesmerizing performances by some of the biggest stars in the industry, including Vicky Kaushal, Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, Govinda, and Jacqueline Fernandez, who set the stage on fire with their breathtaking performances. The performances were a tribute to the industry's outstanding talent, and the audience was treated to a showcase of some of the best work from the past year.

The winners of the awards were decided by a jury of experts from the film industry, and the coveted Black Lady trophy was presented to the deserving winners. The awards recognized excellence in various categories, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Music, Best Lyrics, and many more.

The 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 with Maharashtra Tourism was a truly spectacular night for the Indian film industry, celebrating the talent and hard work of the people who make it all happen. The awards are a testament to the industry's dedication and commitment to excellence, and the winners are among the best and brightest in the business. The event was a grand success, and it left everyone looking forward to next year's ceremony, where the bar will undoubtedly be raised even higher.