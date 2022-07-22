68th National Film Awards Announced

The prestigious 68th National Film Awards for the year 2020 was announced at an event held in New Delhi on Friday.

Here is the list of the winners:

The best actor award was shared by Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

The Best Actress award was bagged by Aparrna Balamurali for Soorarai Pottru.

Soorarai Pottru wins the Best Film award.

Biju Menon bagged the Best Supporting Actor title for 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'.

Madhya Pradesh was awarded for most film-friendly state.

Special mention was given to Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh by the jury.

Ashutosh Gowarikar Productions' Toolsidas Junior wins Best Hindi Film.

Manoj Muntashir gets Best Lyrics Award for Hindi film 'Saina'.

Rahul Deshpande bags Best Male Playback Singer

Nanchamma wins Best Female Playback Singer for AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior wins Best Costume Designer.

Shobha Tharoor Sreenivasan wins Best Narration/Voice Over for Rhapsody of Rains- Monsoons of Kerala.

Anadi Athaley wins Best Editing for 'Borderlands'.

Sandip Bhati and Pradeep Lekhwar win Best On-Location Sound Recordist for Jadui Jangal.

Thaman and G V Prakash Kumar bag Best Music Direction Award for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Soorarai Pottru respectively.

Feature Films Special Mentions: Aimee Baruah for Semkhor (Dimasa), director Kavya Prakash for Vaanku (Malayalam), actor Siddharth Menon for June (Marathi), Kishore Kadam for Avwanchhit and Godakaath (Marathi), child artist Varun Buddhadev for Toolsidas Junior.