7 New Malayalam Movies on OTT: From L2: Empuraan to Am Ah & more & where to watch

The Malayalam film industry continues to deliver some of India's most captivating and diverse cinema. With exciting new releases on popular OTT platforms like JioHotstar, Prime Video, Netflix, Sun NXT, Tentkotta, and ManoramaMax, there’s no shortage of must-watch titles this season. From Mohanlal’s high-stakes political thriller L2: Empuraan to heartwarming dramas like Am Ah and light-hearted comedies like Get-Set-Baby, there’s something for every movie lover. Here's a look at seven new Malayalam movies you can’t miss on OTT.

7 New Malayalam Movies on OTT

L2: Empuraan

Mohanlal returns as the powerful Stephen Nedumpally, also known as Khureshi-Ab'raam, in this explosive sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy, L2: Empuraan dives deeper into political conspiracies, hidden agendas, and personal vendettas, delivering gripping drama and intense action.

Release Date: April 21, 2025

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Genre: Political Action Thriller

Cast: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran

Veera Dheera Sooran

Vikram leads this high-octane action saga, which continues to capture audiences with its gripping story and powerful performances. As Part 2 draws box office success, fans are eagerly awaiting the OTT arrival of the first part as well.

Release Date: Now Streaming

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Genre: Action Thriller

Cast: Vikram

Tharunam

A Tamil-origin romantic thriller that will now charm Malayalam audiences too, Tharunam tells a story filled with love, suspense, and unexpected twists. Directed by Arvindh Srinivasan, the film stars Kishen Das and Smruthi Venkat in pivotal roles.

Release Date: April 25, 2025

Where to Watch: Tentkotta

Genre: Romantic Thriller

Cast: Kishen Das, Smruthi Venkat, Raj Ayyappa, Bala Saravanan

Am Ah

Set in the mystical mountainside town of Kavantha, Am Ah follows Stephen, a road construction supervisor who experiences a series of heartwarming and mysterious events. The film, starring Dileesh Pothan and Devadarshini, blends mystery with emotional storytelling.

Release Date: Now Streaming

Where to Watch: Sun NXT

Genre: Mystery Drama

Cast: Dileesh Pothan, Devadarshini, Jaffar Idukki, Meera Vasudev

Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse

Mammootty plays Dominic, an ex-cop turned detective, tasked with returning a lost purse — a simple mission that turns into something unexpectedly thrilling. The film promises a fun mix of wit, mystery, and action.

Release Date: Coming Soon

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Genre: Crime Comedy Drama

Cast: Mammootty, Gokul Suresh, Sushmitha Bhat, Siddique, Vineeth

Mad Square

Originally a Telugu action-comedy, Mad Square is gearing up for its Malayalam debut on Netflix. Written and directed by Kalyan Shankar, the film blends humor, chaos, and unexpected twists, featuring a fresh young cast.

Release Date: April 25, 2025

Where to Watch: Netflix

Genre: Action Comedy

Cast: Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Sobhan, Ram Nitin, Priyanka Jawalkar

Get-Set-Baby

This Malayalam-language comedy drama, directed by Vinay Govind, captures the hilarious yet emotional rollercoaster of relationships and life’s surprises. With Unni Mukundan and Nikhila Vimal in lead roles, the film offers plenty of laughs and heart.

Release Date: Coming Soon

Where to Watch: ManoramaMax

Genre: Comedy Drama

Cast: Unni Mukundan, Nikhila Vimal, Chemban Vinod Jose, Surabhi Lakshmi, Johny Antony

