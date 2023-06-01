7 Upcoming New Movie Releases on Netflix in June 2023

You Do You

You Do You, directed by Cemal Alpan and available on June 9, is a comedy that taps into the concerns of the anti-work sentiment among Gen Z. The story follows a young woman who is compelled to abandon her bohemian lifestyle and find a blue-collar job after being evicted from her residence. However, the prospect of working from nine to five is far from her dream. In the face of life's challenges, the protagonist, Merve, devises a backup plan: she creates a revolutionary dating app where individuals initially meet while wearing masks before deciding to pursue a relationship further. This Turkish-language film offers an opportunity to laugh at the everyday struggles of work while also reminding us that life encompasses more than just our working hours.