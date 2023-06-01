7 Upcoming New Movie Releases on Netflix in June 2023

In June 2023, Netflix is gearing up for an exciting lineup of new movie releases after a few slower months. This month, viewers can look forward to action-packed thrills with Extraction 2, the highly anticipated animated adaptation of the beloved graphic novel Nimona, and the critically acclaimed horror flick Run Rabbit Run. But that's not all! Netflix also has a variety of new comedies, romantic comedies, and international productions to cater to every cinephile's taste. To make it easier for you to navigate the choices, we've compiled a handy list of the top seven original movies arriving on Netflix in June 2023. So, when decision-making becomes overwhelming, refer to our recommendations and find your perfect film for the month.
A Beautiful Life, directed by Mehdi Avaz and set to be available on June 1, is an uplifting tale featured on Netflix. It revolves around a fisherman who aspires to become a singer, presenting a classic rags-to-riches narrative intertwined with a romantic subplot. The aspiring singer becomes entangled with a music producer who aids him in achieving stardom. Notably, the Danish-language drama marks singer Christopher's debut acting role, with Christopher also responsible for writing original songs for the film. While the trailer for A Beautiful Life reveals limited details, Netflix has already released one of Christopher's songs created for the movie. Christopher's musical talent alone is reason enough to add this film to our watchlist.
You Do You, directed by Cemal Alpan and available on June 9, is a comedy that taps into the concerns of the anti-work sentiment among Gen Z. The story follows a young woman who is compelled to abandon her bohemian lifestyle and find a blue-collar job after being evicted from her residence. However, the prospect of working from nine to five is far from her dream. In the face of life's challenges, the protagonist, Merve, devises a backup plan: she creates a revolutionary dating app where individuals initially meet while wearing masks before deciding to pursue a relationship further. This Turkish-language film offers an opportunity to laugh at the everyday struggles of work while also reminding us that life encompasses more than just our working hours.
Extraction 2, directed by Sam Hargrave and set to release on June 16, is a highly anticipated sequel. Following the success of the first film in 2020, Extraction became Netflix's most-watched premiere. Naturally, the streamer wasted no time in announcing a sequel that brings back Chris Hemsworth to engage in thrilling battles, explosive action, and perhaps even confront adversaries of a younger age. In this installment, Hemsworth's black ops mercenary undertakes another perilous mission: rescuing the family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from a prison. The action-packed sequel aims to surpass its predecessor, as evidenced by the breathtaking set pieces showcased in the trailers. With Hemsworth already considering future installments, it's reasonable to be optimistic about Extraction 2. Action movie enthusiasts should definitely keep an eye out for this film in June 2023.
Through My Window: Across the Sea, directed by Marçal Forés and available on June 23, serves as the sequel to the popular Spanish erotic romance, Through My Window, which was released in 2022. The first movie followed the characters Ares (played by Julio Peña) and Raquel (played by Clara Galle) as their intense romance unfolded through a pirated Wi-Fi connection. In this sequel, Ares and Raquel face new challenges as they grapple with a long-distance relationship that threatens to tear them apart. With steamy scenes promising to heighten the intensity, fans will undoubtedly be delighted to reunite with these characters.
iNumber Number: Jozi Gold, directed by Donovan Marsh and set to be available on June 23, brings back the captivating urban landscapes of South Africa that were first introduced in the iNumber Number thriller series a decade ago. Created by Donovan Marsh, this movie sequel for Netflix reunites the cop duo Chili (played by S'dumo Mtshali) and Shoes (played by Presley Chweneyagae) as they combat a formidable crime lord known as Hyena Man (played by Bongile Mantsai). Similar to the original series, iNumber Number: Jozi Gold immerses viewers in the iconic locations of Johannesburg, the largest city in South Africa.
Run Rabbit Run, directed by Daina Reid and available on June 28, quickly gained attention and acclaim at international film festivals before being acquired by Netflix. This horror movie, helmed by Daina Reid, delves into the terrifying world of motherhood and eerie children. Sarah Snook takes on the lead role of a fertility doctor who finds herself grappling with her troublesome seven-year-old daughter, portrayed by Lily La Torre. The young girl, obsessed with her deceased aunt, dons creepy rabbit masks that only add to the unnerving atmosphere. With its festival success, Run Rabbit Run promises to deliver a chilling and suspenseful experience for audiences worldwide.
Nimona, directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, is finally seeing the light of day after enduring years of development challenges. Adapted from the graphic novel by ND Stevenson, Nimona unveils a medieval tale centered around a young agent of chaos who forms an alliance with a former knight to conquer the world. The eponymous character possesses shapeshifting abilities that Stevenson artfully employs to explore themes of gender-fluidity and transsexuality, rendering Nimona an important LGBTQ+ figure. After enduring setbacks due to the acquisition of Blue Sky Studios by Disney, the film was rescued by Annapurna and secured a deal with Netflix for its release. This long and tumultuous journey from the pages to the screen finally culminates in a happy ending as Nimona arrives on Netflix by the end of June 2023, promising a visually captivating and thought-provoking adventure.