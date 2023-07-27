Aashiqana Season 4 OTT Release Date: Disney+ Hotstar to Start Streaming it From July 24

Aashiqana Season 4: Release Details

Aashiqana Season 4 is scheduled to premiere exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. The show will be available for streaming on all weekdays and Saturdays, except Sundays. To catch the latest season, viewers will need an active subscription to the streaming service.

The popularity of Aashiqana's previous seasons has set the bar high for the upcoming fourth season. With a riveting plotline, well-crafted characters, and exceptional performances, the show has captured the hearts of viewers across the nation. As the series returns to explore deeper into its supernatural realm, expectations are running high among fans who are eagerly awaiting the next thrilling chapter in Yash and Chikki's journey.

With the release date of Aashiqana Season 4 set for July 24, fans of the show are eagerly counting down the days until they embark on another exhilarating adventure. The combination of mystery, folklore, and supernatural elements promises to make this season a rollercoaster ride of emotions and intrigue. As viewers tune in to witness the unraveling of ancient curses and secrets, Aashiqana Season 4 is poised to enthrall and captivate audiences like never before. So, mark your calendars and prepare for an exciting journey into the enigmatic world of Aashiqana, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.