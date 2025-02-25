Aashram Season 3 Part 2 OTT Release: Where to Watch Bobby Deol’s Crime Drama Online

Aashram Season 3 Part 2 is the latest season of the hit crime drama series starring Bobby Deol. Directed by Prakash Jha, the show continues its gripping narrative, delving into the rise and fall of Baba Nirala’s empire. With high anticipation surrounding its release, here’s everything you need to know about Aashram 3 Part 2 before it debuts on MX Player.

Where to Watch Aashram Season 3 Part 2 Online?

Fans can watch Aashram Season 3 Part 2 exclusively on MX Player starting February 27, 2025. The platform offers free streaming, allowing viewers to experience the intense drama without any subscription fees.

Aashram Season 3 Part 2: Official Trailer & Plot

The recently released trailer of Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 provides an intriguing glimpse into the impending chaos in Baba Nirala’s domain. As his authority begins to weaken, internal conflicts arise among his closest allies. The teaser highlights:

The breakdown of Baba Nirala’s empire as rival factions emerge.

Pammi Pehelwan’s bold return, seeking justice and revenge.

Bhopa Swami’s growing ambitions, challenging Baba Nirala’s control.

A shocking betrayal from one of Baba Nirala’s most trusted associates.

With intense drama, power struggles, and unpredictable twists, Aashram Season 3 Part 2 promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Aashram Season 3 Part 2: Cast & Crew

Directed by Prakash Jha

Bobby Deol as Baba Nirala

Aaditi Pohankar as Pammi Pehelwan

Chandan Roy

Tridha Choudhary

Vikram Kochhar

Anupriya Goenka

Rajiv Siddhartha

Esha Gupta

Why You Should Watch Aashram Season 3 Part 2

Intense Storyline – The show delves deeper into the power struggles within Baba Nirala’s empire.

Gripping Performances – Bobby Deol's portrayal of Baba Nirala continues to impress.

– Bobby Deol’s portrayal of Baba Nirala continues to impress. Unexpected Twists – The series promises shocking betrayals and dramatic confrontations.

Conclusion

Aashram Season 3 Part 2 is set to be a thrilling continuation of the franchise, showcasing the downfall of Baba Nirala’s rule. With a captivating plot, stellar performances, and high-stakes drama, fans are in for an engaging watch. Don’t miss out—stream it on MX Player from February 27, 2025!

FAQ

1.On which OTT platform is Aashram released?

- The crime drama Aashram Season 3 Part 2 is set for release on MX Player, continuing the gripping tale of Baba Nirala. The much-anticipated continuation of Bobby Deol's crime drama, Aashram Season 3 Part 2, has finally received an official release date.

2.Is Ashram 3 free to watch?

-Where Can I Watch Aashram? Aashram is available on Amazon MX Player for free! You can watch all the seasons and all episodes of Aashram here in multiple languages.

3.Is Ashram series completed?

- Its first season was made available for streaming on OTT platform MX Player for free from 28 August 2020. The second season of the series was released on MX Player on 11 November 2020, with the third season following in June 2022, respectively. The series has been renewed for a fourth season in 2023.