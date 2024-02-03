AB de Villiers Confirms Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy, Virat Kohli to Welcome Second Child!

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has confirmed rumors regarding Anushka Sharma's pregnancy. The Proteas cricket icon disclosed on his YouTube channel that Anushka and his close buddy Virat Kohli are expecting their second child this year.
De Villiers was doing a Question and Answer session with his social media fans when someone asked him about Kohli. That's when he announced the news to the globe.
"I can't disclose too much detail; all I know is that he's fine and spending some time with his family. This is why he missed the first few Tests against England.
"His second child is on the way, so it's family time," de Villiers remarked as he read aloud a recent text message between him and Kohli.
Notably, Kohli withdrew from the first two Tests against England in the present five-match series for personal reasons. He had also missed the first Twenty20 International against Afghanistan last month for the identical reason.
Anushka is rumored to be pregnant again, but the celebrity pair has yet to confirm this officially.