Ace 2025: OTT Release Date, Cast, Plot, Runtime & All You Need to Know About Vijay Sethupathi’s Heist Comedy

Renowned actor Vijay Sethupathi returns to his comedic roots with Ace, a Tamil-language heist action entertainer directed by Arumugakumar. After back-to-back intense performances in films like Maharaja and Viduthalai: Part 2, the actor is ready to entertain fans with a lighter, fun-filled narrative.
If you're curious about the film's OTT release, storyline, trailer, and other key details, here's a complete roundup of everything we know so far about Ace (2025).
Ace 2025: Theatrical Release Date
-
Release Date: May 23, 2025
-
Language: Tamil
-
Censor Rating: U/A
-
Runtime: 2 hours 36 minutes 09 seconds
Ace will enjoy a solo Tamil release window with no major competitors in the Tamil industry on its release day. However, it may face some cross-language competition from Malayalam films like Tovino Thomas' Narivetta and Detective Ujjwalan.
Ace OTT Release Date and Platform
The post-theatrical digital rights of Ace have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video. While the standard OTT window is typically 4 weeks, Prime Video has recently advanced streaming dates for Tamil films based on box office performance, such as Kanguva (24 days) and Ten Hours (21 days).
Expected OTT Release Date:
-
June 13, 2025 (early estimate) or
-
June 20, 2025 (standard window)
The exact date will depend on Ace’s theatrical performance in the coming weeks.
Ace Trailer Highlights
The trailer for Ace was unveiled recently, offering a peek into its quirky, high-energy narrative. It introduces the central character Bold Kannan (played by Vijay Sethupathi), a man with a mysterious and erased past who travels to Malaysia for a new beginning. He soon finds himself involved in a heist alongside Yogi Babu’s character.
While the trailer doesn’t reveal the full motive behind the crime, it sets the tone for a crime comedy with layers of deception, action, and entertainment.
Cast and Crew of Ace
-
Lead Actor: Vijay Sethupathi as Bold Kannan
-
Female Lead: Rukmini Vasanth (marks her Tamil debut)
-
Supporting Cast: Yogi Babu, Divya Pillai, Babloo Prithveeraj, BS Avinash, Muthu Kumar, Raj Kumar, Denes Kumar, and others
Behind the Camera:
-
Director & Writer: Arumugakumar (Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren)
-
Music Composer: Justin Prabhakaran
-
Background Score: Sam CS
-
Cinematography: Karan B Rawat
-
Editor: Fenny Oliver
-
Production Banner: 7Cs Entertainment (also known for Laabam)
Plot Summary
The story of Ace revolves around Kannan, a 33-year-old who lands in a foreign country with hopes of leaving behind a foggy, untraceable past. Assuming a new identity as Bold Kannan, he becomes embroiled in a criminal conspiracy when an unexpected heist spirals out of control. With enemies on all sides and betrayal at every corner, Kannan must rely on his sharp wit to survive and uncover the truth.
Why You Should Watch Ace
-
Vijay Sethupathi in a light-hearted avatar after a string of serious roles
-
A unique mix of heist action and comedy, rarely seen in Tamil cinema
-
A stellar supporting cast featuring comedy and drama heavyweights
-
Rukmini Vasanth’s Tamil debut, following her acclaim in Kannada cinema
-
Directed by Arumugakumar, reuniting with Sethupathi after Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren
Ace (2025) promises a gripping blend of laughter, suspense, and smart storytelling. With Vijay Sethupathi leading the charge and a quirky heist at the center, this film is one to watch both in theatres and, soon after, on OTT.
Mark your calendar for May 23 if you're catching it on the big screen, or stay tuned to Amazon Prime Video for its digital premiere, expected around mid-June.
