Actor Chris Hemsworth Gets Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Chris Hemsworth, widely recognized for his role as Thor, has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony took place on Thursday, attended by his family and fellow actor Robert Downey Jr. Downey, who paid tribute to Hemsworth, brought along a list of "roasts" from their Marvel co-stars, each describing Hemsworth in three words, according to PEOPLE.
"First off, [Jeremy] Renner says 'absurdly annoyingly amazing.' [Mark] Ruffalo came in strong with 'Friend from work.' That's a callback, now I get it," Downey Jr. shared in front of a crowd that included Hemsworth's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga director George Miller, co-star Anya Taylor-Joy, and Hemsworth's family. He added, "Scarlett [Johansson] got to the heart of it with 'sensitive leading lady.' Captain America [Chris Evans] calls him 'second-best Chris.'"
Hemsworth and Downey have portrayed two of the core Avengers superheroes, Thor and Iron Man, alongside Evans, 42, Johansson, 39, Renner, 53, and Ruffalo, 56. Hemsworth's most recent portrayal of Thor was in the 2022 film Love and Thunder.
Reflecting on Hemsworth's character, Downey remarked, "Chris is a bit daunting to describe. He's very elusive because of the pretty packaging. However, upon further inspection, he has a true-blue wit and he has a depth of soul, and it has been my sincere pleasure to know you these many years. You keep us Hollywood folks on our toes because you're just a real dude."
Hemsworth celebrated the occasion with his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their three children—daughter India Rose and twin sons Sasha and Tristan. The Hollywood Walk of Fame, an iconic sidewalk attraction in Los Angeles, honors celebrities for their achievements in the entertainment industry.