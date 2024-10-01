Actor Rajinikanth Hospitalized in Chennai

Legendary actor Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai on Monday night, leaving his fans and the film industry worried.
The 73-year-old superstar, renowned for his iconic roles and immense contribution to Indian cinema, is currently reported to be in stable condition, according to hospital officials.
Doctors at Apollo have confirmed that Rajinikanth is undergoing comprehensive medical evaluations as part of his treatment.
According to reports, he is scheduled for an elective cardiac procedure in the hospital's cath lab on Tuesday morning. Although the specifics of the procedure remain undisclosed, such interventions are typically performed to address heart-related concerns.
Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's family has requested privacy during this time, focusing on ensuring the best possible care for the actor.