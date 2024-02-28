Adele Postpones Las Vegas Shows Due To Sickness

Singer and songwriter Adele has delayed the upcoming shows for her Las Vegas residency Weekends with Adele because of illness, as per CNN.
"Sadly, I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency," she posted on her Instagram account on Tuesday.
"I was sick at the end of the last leg and through my break. I hadn't quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed."
She mentioned that she's not feeling well again, and regrettably, it has affected her voice.
"And so on Doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly," she wrote.
Adele notified her supporters that the series of concerts she was scheduled to perform over the next five weekends until March 30 have been postponed to a later time. She also mentioned that the new dates will be communicated to ticket holders at the earliest opportunity.
"I love you, I'll miss you like mad and I'm sorry for the inconvenience," Adele wrote in the caption.
In November 2022, the artist known for the song Hello launched her show Weekends with Adele at the Colosseum Theatre in Caesars Palace. According to CNN, her final performance at the venue is scheduled for June 15.
Adele revealed in the previous month that she is set to hold an exclusive European residency in Munich, Germany, starting from August 2.
"I couldn't think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer," she wrote.