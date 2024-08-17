Adil Hussain: Net Worth, Biography, Age, Family & Education

Khandkar Mohammad Adil Hussain, widely recognized as Adil Hussain, is a distinguished Indian actor celebrated for his diverse and powerful performances across Indian and international cinema. Born on October 5, 1963, in Assam, India, Adil has seamlessly transitioned between mainstream and independent films, captivating audiences with his nuanced portrayals in movies like *The Reluctant Fundamentalist* and Life of Pi.
With a career spanning multiple languages including Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Tamil, and even Norwegian and French, Adil Hussain has established himself as a true global actor. As we explore his journey in 2024, it's intriguing to reflect on the milestones, artistic achievements, and ventures that have significantly shaped his impressive net worth, solidifying his status as a versatile and accomplished figure in the film industry.
Family Background: Born into an Assamese Muslim family, Adil was the youngest of seven children. His father was the headmaster of a high secondary school in Goalpara, Assam. Adil's maternal grandfather was of Iraqi descent, while his maternal grandmother had Assamese, English, and Italian roots. His ancestors, known as "Khandkar," were traditionally appointed as private tutors to the Mughal Emperors.
Education: Adil left home at age 18 to study philosophy at B. Borooah College, Guwahati. He later attended the National School of Drama (1990-1993) and studied at the Drama Studio London on a Charles Wallace India Trust Scholarship.
Early Interests: Adil participated in school plays, mimicked Bollywood actors, performed as a stand-up comedian, and joined a mobile theatre group before moving to Delhi for formal acting training.
During the 1999 Edinburgh Film Festival, Adil, cast as Othello, unexpectedly hugged Kristen Jain, who was playing Desdemona, during a performance, leading to a memorable incident. They eventually got married in 2007.
Initial Career: After returning to India in 1994, Adil joined the Hengul Theater in Assam. He later moved to Delhi, where he trained under Khalid Tyabji, Swapan Bose at Sri Aurobindo Ashram, and Dilip Shankar.
Stage Acclaim: Adil gained acclaim for his performance in "Othello: A Play in Black and White" (1999), which won the Edinburgh Fringe First award. He also performed in "Goodbye Desdemona" and served as the artistic director of the Society for Artists and Performers in Hampi from 2004 to 2007.
Debut: Adil made his Bengali film debut in 2004 with "Iti Srikanta" and appeared in the TV series "Jasoos Vijay" (2002-2003).
Bollywood Breakthrough: Adil gained recognition in Bollywood with his role in "Ishqiya" (2010). He later appeared in notable films like "Agent Vinod" (2012), "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" (2012), "Life of Pi" (2012), "English Vinglish" (2012), and "Lootera" (2013).
Assamese Cinema: Adil's first lead role in an Assamese film was in "Raag: The Rhythm of Love" (2014). He continued to work in Assamese films such as "Sringkhal," "Rodor Sithi," and "Kothanodi."
Versatility: Adil has worked across multiple languages and genres, including Tamil ("Yatchan"), Marathi ("Sunrise"), and international cinema ("Gangor" and "Love Sonia").
Recent Work: His notable recent films include "Force 2" (2016), "Commando 2" (2017), "2.0" (2018), "Aiyaary" (2018), and "Bioscopewala" (2018).
Chutney: Adil starred in "Chutney," a short film with a screenplay written by Tisca Chopra, revolving around the character Vanita.
One Last Question: This short film, inspired by a true story from Assam, features Adil as the father who guides his son away from extremism. The film received critical acclaim and won several awards, including the Golden Palm Award at the 10th Mexico International Film Festival.
As of 2024, Adil Hussain's net worth is estimated to be around $3 million, reflecting his extensive and successful career in both Indian and international cinema. This financial standing is a testament to his dedication, versatility, and the critical acclaim he has garnered over the years.
From starring in independent films to major global productions, Adil's diverse portfolio includes roles in multiple languages and genres, contributing to his steady income stream.
His net worth is also bolstered by various endorsements, collaborations, and participation in prestigious film festivals. Despite his wealth, Adil remains deeply committed to his craft, choosing roles that challenge him artistically and resonate with audiences worldwide.
Life of Pi (2012): Directed by Ang Lee, Adil played a key role in this Oscar-winning film about a boy stranded on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger.
English Vinglish (2012): Adil starred alongside Sridevi in this critically acclaimed film about a woman's journey to self-confidence.
Lootera (2013): A period romantic drama where Adil played a supporting role in a story based on O. Henry's "The Last Leaf."
Good Newwz (2019): A comedy-drama film featuring Adil in a key role, which became one of the highest-grossing films of the year.
Chutney (Short Film): A gripping short film where Adil played a prominent role alongside Tisca Chopra.
Adil Hussain is a highly respected and versatile actor known for his powerful performances across various languages and film industries. His dedication to his craft and his ability to seamlessly transition between different genres and roles have earned him a prominent place in both Indian and international cinema.