Adil Hussain: Net Worth, Biography, Age, Family & Education

Khandkar Mohammad Adil Hussain, widely recognized as Adil Hussain, is a distinguished Indian actor celebrated for his diverse and powerful performances across Indian and international cinema. Born on October 5, 1963, in Assam, India, Adil has seamlessly transitioned between mainstream and independent films, captivating audiences with his nuanced portrayals in movies like *The Reluctant Fundamentalist* and Life of Pi.

With a career spanning multiple languages including Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Tamil, and even Norwegian and French, Adil Hussain has established himself as a true global actor. As we explore his journey in 2024, it's intriguing to reflect on the milestones, artistic achievements, and ventures that have significantly shaped his impressive net worth, solidifying his status as a versatile and accomplished figure in the film industry.

Biography of Adil Hussain