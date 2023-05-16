Adil Hussain Wins Best Actor At UK Asian Film Festival

Assam-born actor Adil Hussain received the Best Actor award at the UK Asian Film Festival for his film Footprints On Water which premiered there.

The UK Asian Film Festival, earlier known as the London Asian Film Festival is organised by the not-for-profit organisation Tongues on Fire Ltd. It took place between May 4 and May 14 where the Adil Hussain starrer was one of the many attractions.

The film also marked the directorial debut of Nathalia Syam and stars Nimisha Sajayan, Lena and Danny Sura alongside Adil Hussain in lead roles.

Apart from the best actor award, the film was also adjudged to be the ‘best debut film’.

It may be noted that ‘Footprints on Water’ movie, which featured internationally acclaimed actor from Assam Adil Hussain, was awarded the ‘Best Debut Film’ at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) on May 11.

The NYIFF made the announcement on their official Twitter handle on Wednesday, “Celebrating an Extraordinary Journey! Footprints On Water wins the prestigious title of "Best Debut Film" at NYIFF, as acclaimed by the Film Critics Circle of India. This captivating masterpiece has left lasting impression, stirring hearts with its profound storytelling and mesmerizing performance.”

Earlier, Assam born director and producer Shiladitya Bora had won the Best Film for his directorial debut feature film titled ‘Bhagwan Bharose’ at the UK Asian Film Festival.

The Hindi language coming-of-age drama which is based on a story by Sudhakar Neelmani was the closing film at the festival at the Kiln Theatre in North West London on May 13, according to an official release.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Shiladitya Bora said, “My first feature film as Director. My first award. This one is definitely special. ‘Bhagwan Bharose’ wins the BEST FILM at the 25th UK Asian Film Festival, London. Humbled and Hopeful #BhagwanBharoseTheFilm”