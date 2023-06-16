Adipurush Movie Review: A Mythological Epic that Falls Short of Expectations

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon Shine, but Dialogues Disappoint

Prabhas, known for his impressive performances in Baahubali and other films, has garnered praise from his fans for his portrayal of Lord Ram, or Raghava in Adipurush. His dedication to the role is commendable, showcasing his range as an actor. Kriti Sanon, playing the role of Sita, captivates the audience with her mesmerizing screen presence and expressive eyes, garnering applause for her performance.

However, despite the stellar cast, the movie falters in its execution of dialogues. Twitter has been abuzz with criticism of what many perceive as cringeworthy lines that fail to live up to the grandeur of the epic. Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to express his disappointment, referring to Adipurush as an "EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT" that didn't meet the mammoth expectations. While the movie boasts a dream cast and a massive budget, it falls short in creating a cohesive narrative, resulting in a "HUGE MESS."