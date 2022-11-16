Dapper-Looking Aditya Roy Kapur Celebrates His Birthday Today

Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the most loved actors today. He debuted in Bollywood through the 2009 film London Dreams, which also starred Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, and Asin in pivotal parts. Although he has appeared in several supporting roles before, he gained massive female fans through the iconic portrayal of the depressed and lost singer, Rahu Jaykar, in the 2013 film Aashiqui 2. The movie was followed by long-standing rumours of his relationship with his colleague Shraddha Kapoor, who was also the female lead of Aashiqui 2. Some of his most recognised works include Ok Jaanu, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Malang, and Ludo.
Aditya has his followers swooning over his ripped figure in addition to his stunning appearance and captivating performances. He is also among the town's fittest actors. The actor from Action Replayy is no stranger to igniting the Internet, ever since he made his Instagram page in 2019. Aditya Roy Kapur truly knows the art of serving good looks and thirst traps to his female audience!
He seems to consider his Instagram handle as a journal that records his fitness journey. He has many photos of him in the gym and the actor hardly ever leaves any chances to show-off his fit and muscular body. His chiselled abs and striking facial features combine together to form the dream man of every Indian girl out there. Followers can't stop admiring him. His comments section is swamped with heart and fire emojis all the time.
We wish him a very happy birthday today, and may he keep setting hearts on fire through his films and seductive photoshoots.