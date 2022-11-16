Dapper-Looking Aditya Roy Kapur Celebrates His Birthday Today

Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the most loved actors today. He debuted in Bollywood through the 2009 film London Dreams, which also starred Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, and Asin in pivotal parts. Although he has appeared in several supporting roles before, he gained massive female fans through the iconic portrayal of the depressed and lost singer, Rahu Jaykar, in the 2013 film Aashiqui 2. The movie was followed by long-standing rumours of his relationship with his colleague Shraddha Kapoor, who was also the female lead of Aashiqui 2. Some of his most recognised works include Ok Jaanu, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Malang, and Ludo.