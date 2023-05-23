Aditya Singh Rajput found dead at his home: Untimely demise of the actor shocks television industry

The untimely demise of actor and casting coordinator Aditya Singh Rajput has sent shockwaves through the television industry. The 32-year-old actor was found dead on Monday afternoon (May 22) in the bathroom of his apartment in Mumbai, according to the Mumbai Police. While the exact cause of death remains unknown, preliminary reports suggest a suspected drug overdose may be involved. The actor's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and further investigations are underway, said an official from the Oshiwara Police Station.

Aditya Singh Rajput resided on the 11th floor of the upscale Lashkaria Heights building in the posh Oshiwara area. It was his housekeeper who discovered him unconscious in the bathroom and immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was tragically pronounced dead. The police have filed an accidental death report (ADR) and are anxiously awaiting the results of the autopsy.

Authorities from the Oshiwara police revealed that Rajput had been residing in an apartment at Lashkaria Greenwood Apartments. On Monday around 2:30 pm, his housekeeper, who happened to live nearby, heard a disturbing noise emanating from the bathroom. Concerned, he investigated and discovered Rajput lying unconscious.