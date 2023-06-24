Ae Watan Mere Watan OTT Release: Date, Platform, Cast, and More

Ae Watan Mere Watan: OTT Release Date, Digital Rights, and Satellite Rights

Directed by Kannan Iyer, known for his previous work on "Ek Thi Daayan," "Ae Watan Mere Watan" is set to captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline. The film is expected to make its debut on the popular OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video, tentatively on August 11, 2023. Stay tuned for the official confirmation from the makers regarding the OTT release date.

While the movie team hasn't revealed many details about the story, based on the information provided and the announcement video, it appears to be a period drama set in the pre-independence era. The narrative revolves around the life of a courageous girl who plays a significant role in the freedom fight movement.