Agent OTT Release: When, where to watch action-thriller online

Akhil Akkineni's highly anticipated film "Agent" has taken an interesting turn of events regarding its release on an Over-The-Top (OTT) platform. Initially planned for a May-end streaming release, the film faced an unexpected delay, leaving netizens curious about the reason behind it. Recent reports reveal that Surender Reddy, the film's director, is currently in the editing room, working on incorporating scenes that were initially deleted from the theatrical version. This unique move suggests that "Agent" is being specially tailored for its OTT release, marking a first in the industry. Fans eagerly await the updated version, which is expected to be released soon.
"Agent" is an action-packed thriller centered on Ricky (Akhil Akkineni), a passionate and daring individual who has aspired to be a raw agent since childhood due to a significant incident. Mahadev (Mammootty), a respected Raw chief dubbed "The Devil," recognizes Ricky's potential and recruits him to take down the rogue ex-agent Devil (Dino Morea). However, a seemingly simple mission takes an unexpected turn, making Ricky the target. The plot follows Ricky as he solves this problem and serves his country.
"Agent" was produced under the banners of AK Entertainment and Surender 2 Cinema, with Vakkantham Vamsi as the film's story writer. With a moderate budget of 65 crore INR, the film set out to make its mark at the box office. However, despite its potential, "Agent" did not perform well in terms of box office numbers.
According to box office collection reports, the film earned 5.95 crores INR on its first day (Friday) but experienced a decline in collections, earning only 1.6 crores INR on the second day (Saturday). The downward trend continued, with earnings of 0.88 crores INR on the third day (Sunday) and 0.53 crores INR on the fourth day (Monday). Subsequently, the film was no longer screened in cinemas.
The delay in the OTT release of "Agent" was attributed to the editing process, where Surender Reddy has been diligently working to include the previously deleted scenes from the theatrical version. Additionally, changes are being made to the screenplay, making it a unique endeavor specifically for the film's OTT release. The team behind "Agent" hopes that these alterations will enhance the overall viewing experience and resonate well with the audience.
"Agent" boasts an impressive ensemble cast, with Akhil Akkineni delivering a stellar performance in the lead role. Accompanying him is the renowned actor Mammootty, known for his powerful acting prowess. Sakshi Vaidya contributes her own unique style to the film, captivating the audience with her presence. Dino Morea portrays the antagonist, God, adding a special touch to the story. Vikramjeet Virk also appears in the film as the character Deva. With such a talented cast, "Agent" garnered a decent response in theaters.
For those who missed the theatrical release, "Agent" will soon be available for streaming on the Sony LIV app, an OTT platform. The official announcement regarding the online release has been made, allowing viewers the opportunity to watch the film at their convenience. To watch "Agent" online, viewers need to download the official Sony LIV app and subscribe to the service, which requires a paid subscription.