Agent OTT Release: When, where to watch action-thriller online

Budget and Box Office Collections

"Agent" was produced under the banners of AK Entertainment and Surender 2 Cinema, with Vakkantham Vamsi as the film's story writer. With a moderate budget of 65 crore INR, the film set out to make its mark at the box office. However, despite its potential, "Agent" did not perform well in terms of box office numbers.

According to box office collection reports, the film earned 5.95 crores INR on its first day (Friday) but experienced a decline in collections, earning only 1.6 crores INR on the second day (Saturday). The downward trend continued, with earnings of 0.88 crores INR on the third day (Sunday) and 0.53 crores INR on the fourth day (Monday). Subsequently, the film was no longer screened in cinemas.