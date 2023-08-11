Ahmed Khan Opens Up About Firoz Nadiadwala's Exciting Sequel Plans - "Welcome 3" & "Awara Pagal Deewana" Sequel

Ahmed Khan's Role in the Mix

Adding an interesting twist to the already chaotic story, Ahmed Khan, a well-known figure in Bollywood for dance choreography and direction, is linked to the project. But what's the reality of his involvement? In an exclusive interview, Ahmed Khan revealed that he has verbally agreed to direct a film for Firoz Nadiadwala. However, the catch is that he's unsure which project he'll be directing.

In his words, "I've verbally agreed to direct one film for him. But I am not sure which one. It could be the sequel to Awara Paagal Deewana," Ahmed Khan said. He advised against jumping to conclusions before significant developments occur.

Awara Pagal Deewana Sequel: An Exciting Surprise

As if things couldn't get more interesting, Ahmed Khan's hint about a possible sequel to "Awara Pagal Deewana" adds an exciting element. If this pans out, it would be a nostalgic return to a beloved film. But Ahmed Khan wisely suggests waiting for official announcements before getting too excited.