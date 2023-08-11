Ahmed Khan Opens Up About Firoz Nadiadwala's Exciting Sequel Plans - "Welcome 3" & "Awara Pagal Deewana" Sequel

"Welcome 3" & "Awara Pagal Deewana" Sequel: The Bollywood scene is buzzing with excitement as producer Firoz Nadiadwala's ambitious sequel projects take the spotlight. After months of uncertainty, Firoz Nadiadwala is gearing up for a big comeback with two potential blockbusters - "Welcome Part 3" and a possible sequel to "Awara Pagal Deewana." Rumors about these projects are swirling, and fans are eagerly waiting for official confirmations. Amidst the excitement, there's also confusion about the director of these projects. Notably, famous choreographer-director Ahmed Khan has spoken up to clarify the situation.
Ever since talk about Firoz Nadiadwala's return started, all eyes have been on "Welcome Part 3." The producer has reportedly brought in stars like Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Arshad Warsi for this highly awaited sequel. However, fans are waiting for confirmation from these iconic actors themselves.
Adding an interesting twist to the already chaotic story, Ahmed Khan, a well-known figure in Bollywood for dance choreography and direction, is linked to the project. But what's the reality of his involvement? In an exclusive interview, Ahmed Khan revealed that he has verbally agreed to direct a film for Firoz Nadiadwala. However, the catch is that he's unsure which project he'll be directing.
In his words, "I've verbally agreed to direct one film for him. But I am not sure which one. It could be the sequel to Awara Paagal Deewana," Ahmed Khan said. He advised against jumping to conclusions before significant developments occur.
As if things couldn't get more interesting, Ahmed Khan's hint about a possible sequel to "Awara Pagal Deewana" adds an exciting element. If this pans out, it would be a nostalgic return to a beloved film. But Ahmed Khan wisely suggests waiting for official announcements before getting too excited.
Amidst all the rumors about Firoz Nadiadwala's projects, none of them have been officially confirmed. Whether it's the long-awaited "Hera Pheri 3" or the mysterious "Part 4" of the same series, no official statements have been made. This only adds to the anticipation and suspense around the producer's plans.
Ahmed Khan's disclosure about his involvement has added intrigue, leaving fans curious about the direction these projects will take. As industry insiders and fans eagerly wait for official confirmations, one thing is clear: Firoz Nadiadwala's comeback is setting the stage for an exciting chapter in Bollywood's history. Until then, the excitement and anticipation continue to build, promising a satisfying conclusion when the time is right.