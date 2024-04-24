AJIO Unveils Exclusive Ethnic Collection Inspired by 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'

The collaboration between AJIO and Netflix aims to bring a taste of the series' world to fans on a large scale, fostering fandom by allowing them to own and showcase unique styles inspired by the show.

Vineeth Nair, CEO of AJIO, emphasized the importance of fashion in Bhansali's creations, which often explore themes rooted in Indian culture, tradition, and heritage. He stated that the collaboration with Netflix for 'Heeramandi' aligns with AJIO's ethos of providing customers with access to beloved fashion trends, enabling them to recreate Bollywood-inspired looks.