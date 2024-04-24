AJIO Unveils Exclusive Ethnic Collection Inspired by 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'

AJIO, a prominent online fashion retailer, has unveiled an exclusive ethnic collection inspired by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'. This limited-edition range, part of AJIO's House of Ethnics, offers over 250 ethnic outfit styles inspired by the series and will be available for purchase starting tomorrow, according to a release by AJIO.
The collection draws inspiration from the colors, silhouettes, fabrics, and embellishments featured in 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'. It features a variety of fabrics such as pure silk, tissues, georgettes, and brocades, reflecting the opulence of the series. The range includes meticulously crafted traditional dabka hand embroidery, Parsi embroidery, beadwork, and digital prints inspired by the show.
Designed primarily for women, the collection comprises shararas, kurta suit sets, lehengas, and saris, with prices ranging from Rs 4,000 to Rs 1,50,000. Additionally, the collection will feature official recreations of select attire worn by the leading ladies in the series and designed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's team.
The collaboration between AJIO and Netflix aims to bring a taste of the series' world to fans on a large scale, fostering fandom by allowing them to own and showcase unique styles inspired by the show.
Vineeth Nair, CEO of AJIO, emphasized the importance of fashion in Bhansali's creations, which often explore themes rooted in Indian culture, tradition, and heritage. He stated that the collaboration with Netflix for 'Heeramandi' aligns with AJIO's ethos of providing customers with access to beloved fashion trends, enabling them to recreate Bollywood-inspired looks.
'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', marking Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series debut, is highly anticipated in 2024. Set in pre-independent India against the backdrop of a growing freedom movement, the series delves into the world of tawaifs (courtesans), testing the final thread holding their art. It promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom, celebrating art, culture, beauty, and Bhansali's legacy.
Shilpa Singh, Senior Director of Marketing Partnerships, APAC at Netflix, highlighted the significance of costumes in Bhansali's narratives, which serve as integral elements of the storyline. The collaboration with AJIO to introduce an exclusive collection inspired by 'Heeramandi' offers fans the opportunity to own exquisite designs worn by the leading ladies in the series.