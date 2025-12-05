Akhanda 2 Release Postponed: Here’s Why Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Film Was Pulled From Theatres

The highly anticipated Telugu fantasy action film Akhanda 2 was expected to hit theatres on December 5, 2025. Fans of Nandamuri Balakrishna, who were eagerly waiting to see the actor reprise his powerful mass-action role, were left shocked when the makers announced an indefinite delay just hours before release. From cancelled premiere shows to a major High Court injunction, several developments led to the sudden halt. Here is a detailed breakdown of why Akhanda 2 has been postponed.

Sudden Postponement of this Sequel: What Triggered the Delay?

On December 4, 2025, the production house 14 Reels Plus announced that Akhanda 2 would not release as scheduled. Initially, they cited “unavoidable circumstances,” leaving fans confused. Soon after, Nandamuri Balakrishna shared a heartfelt message on social media expressing regret over the delay, assuring fans that the team was working to resolve the issues as soon as possible.

The film was set for a massive worldwide release on December 5, with paid premiere shows planned a day earlier. However, by the afternoon of December 4, premiere screenings were abruptly cancelled across India. Overseas KDMs (Key Delivery Messages) were also withheld, indicating the possibility of a deeper problem beyond technical setbacks.

Legal Dispute With Eros International: The Main Reason Behind the Halt

The biggest blow came when the Madras High Court issued an order blocking the release of Akhanda 2. Eros International Media Limited filed a petition stating that 14 Reels Entertainment (the predecessor of 14 Reels Plus) had failed to pay an arbitral award of nearly Rs 28 crore, along with 14 percent interest, granted in 2019.

Eros argued that proceeding with the release through 14 Reels Plus was an attempt to bypass a legally binding financial obligation. After reviewing the arguments, a Division Bench of the court issued an injunction preventing the theatrical, digital, and satellite release of Akhanda 2 until further orders.

This injunction became the primary reason for the indefinite postponement, overshadowing the earlier claims of technical issues.

Confusion in the Telugu States: Cancellations and Ticketing Issues

The postponement created widespread confusion, particularly in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Viewers noticed early signs of trouble when ticket bookings for key regions like Nizam halted unexpectedly. Exhibitors reported uncertainty as they waited for clarity from the production team.

As the day progressed, premiere shows were officially cancelled, revealing the severity of the issue. Meanwhile, industry insiders suggested that 14 Reels Plus had been facing mounting financial pressure due to underperforming earlier projects, which may have further compounded the situation.

With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that #Akhanda2 will not be releasing as scheduled due to unavoidable circumstances.



This is a painful moment for us, and we truly understand the disappointment it brings to every fan and movie lover awaiting the film.



We are working… — 14 Reels Plus (@14ReelsPlus) December 4, 2025

Technical Issues vs Legal Roadblocks: What Really Happened?

Before the court order surfaced, 14 Reels Plus announced the cancellation of premiere shows, citing “technical issues.” At the time, many assumed it was a routine last-minute glitch. However, the subsequent court stay confirmed that the technical explanation was only part of the story, and legal hurdles were the actual cause behind the abrupt stoppage.

The production house later reiterated that they were doing everything possible to resolve the matter and apologised to fans for the inconvenience.

#Akhanda2 Premieres in India scheduled for today are cancelled due to technical issues.



We've tried our best, but a few things are beyond our control. Sorry for the inconvenience.



The overseas premieres will play as per the schedule today. — 14 Reels Plus (@14ReelsPlus) December 4, 2025

Akhanda 2 Plot: What the Sequel Promised

This movie is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Akhanda, which showcased Balakrishna in a high-voltage, mythological-inspired action avatar under the direction of Boyapati Sreenu. The sequel was expected to expand on the universe established in the first film, offering large-scale action sequences, spiritual themes and strong mass elements.

According to IMDb, the original story revolved around Akhanda, a devotee of Lord Shiva, who fights to protect Murali Krishna from the villainous Varadarajulu. With buzz around the sequel’s grand visuals and intense storytelling, expectations were high for an even more dramatic continuation.

New Release Date for Akhanda 2: What Fans Should Expect

As of now, the makers have not announced a new release date for Akhanda 2. The film’s future hinges on the resolution of the legal dispute with Eros International. The production team has assured fans that they are working toward a positive outcome.

Until the financial and legal matters are settled, the release remains uncertain.

The postponement of this sequel comes as a major disappointment for fans eagerly waiting for Balakrishna’s return to the big screen. While initial announcements pointed to technical delays, the situation ultimately stemmed from a long-pending legal dispute involving significant dues owed to Eros International. With the Madras High Court now restraining the release, the film’s fate remains undecided. All eyes are on the production team for the next update, as fans hope the issues will be resolved soon so the film can finally reach theatres.

