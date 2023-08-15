‘Dil Aur Citizenship...’ Akshay Kumar Gets Indian Citizenship

On the occasion of 76 years of Independence Day, Bollywood actor and producer Akshay Kumar got his Indian citizenship. This was informed by the actor on Tuesday.
Taking to his social media platforms, he said, “Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!”
It may be mentioned that earlier this year, Akshay Kumar, who often faced criticism over the issue of citizenship, announced his decision to renounce his Canadian passport.
In a interview with Aaj Tak channel this year, he said that India means everything to him and whatever he has earned is from here.
“India is everything to me… Whatever I have earned, whatever I have gained is from here. And I’m fortunate that I get a chance to give back. You feel bad when people say things without knowing anything.”
He expressed that he always felt bad when people comment on his Canadian citizenship without knowing the reason behind it.