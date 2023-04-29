Alia Bhatt to Make Met Gala Debut in 2023

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is all set to make her debut at the Met Gala 2023, one of the most prestigious fashion events in the world. The actress and her team have confirmed the news and revealed that she will be wearing an outfit designed by the renowned designer Prabal Gurung.
Prabal Gurung, who is known for his bold designs and use of vibrant colors, recently took to his Instagram stories and expressed his excitement about Alia Bhatt's Met Gala debut. He wrote, "Can't wait to celebrate you at MET Gala."
Alia Bhatt will be the third Bollywood actress to walk the red carpet of the event after Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. The Met Gala is a fundraising event that benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. It is known for its extravagant themes and celebrity attendees, who don over-the-top and avant-garde outfits on the red carpet.
Apart from this, Alia Bhatt will also be making her Hollywood debut in the upcoming OTT film Heart of Stone, where she will be starring alongside Gal Gadot. The film is directed by Tom Harper and produced by Skydance Media. The announcement of her Hollywood debut has already generated a lot of buzz in the industry, and fans are eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen.