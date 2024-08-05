'All About Music' 2024: Singer Shankuraj Konwar to Represent Assamese Music

The best news from All About Music’s latest edition is that the musical genius and flawless performer of Assam, Shankuraj Konwar will feature as one the performers who will be representing Assamese regional music for the first time in this coveted and highly enriching exploration of music and its advancements. This is indeed a great sign for the independent music scenario of Assam and the northeast. Shanku’s music has in a way been able to transcend the barriers of language and connect with the national and global audience.