'All About Music' 2024: Singer Shankuraj Konwar to Represent Assamese Music

All About Music is India’s premier B2B music conference and gateway to the Indian Music Industry and its market.
Just like their previous edition, this year too, B2B music is all geared up to begin the coveted music event with a comprehensive agenda of discussions and captivating performances of independent artists of India. The event is scheduled to take place at The Grand Hyatt in Mumbai on the 6th, 7th and 8th August 2024.
The best news from All About Music’s latest edition is that the musical genius and flawless performer of Assam, Shankuraj Konwar will feature as one the performers who will be representing Assamese regional music for the first time in this coveted and highly enriching exploration of music and its advancements. This is indeed a great sign for the independent music scenario of Assam and the northeast. Shanku’s music has in a way been able to transcend the barriers of language and connect with the national and global audience.
It is worth mentioning here that the All About Music conference has filled the gap in India’s calendar of music industry conferences and B2B networking events. All About Music’s 6 previous events have been attended by more than 13000+ music industry stakeholders from more than 25 countries, as well as over 900+ artistes. All About Music engages attendees through discussions around innovations and advances in the business of music in a premier event that brings the Indian music industry together under one roof, and acts as a global gateway into the Indian music market.